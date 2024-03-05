Highlights Aaronson unlikely to stay at Leeds United after loan spell at Union Berlin, struggles in Bundesliga

Leeds preparing to sell Aaronson in summer, open to appropriate offers for attacking midfielder

Summer transfer window will be crucial for Leeds United, focus on recruitment and potential sales

Brenden Aaronson has no future at Leeds United, even if Union Berlin don’t take up their option to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

Brenden Aaronson’s career so far

The USA international came through the ranks at Philadelphia Union and his performances in MLS saw him earn a move to Salzburg.

After continuing to impress in Austria, Leeds were convinced enough to spend £24.7m to bring the midfielder to Elland Road on a long-term deal, where he would be reunited with Jesse Marsch, who he had flourished under at Salzburg.

Yet, things didn’t go to plan for Aaronson in the Premier League, as the Whites were relegated, and he struggled to make his mark on the team, despite a positive start.

Following their relegation, the 23-year-old was one of many in the squad that had a clause that would allow them to leave on loan, with Aaronson taking that option after Union Berlin came in for him.

Brenden Aaronson struggles with Union Berlin

Unfortunately for Aaronson, his time in the Bundesliga hasn’t gone much better, as it’s been a tough league for the German side, who are struggling in the bottom half of the table, whilst they failed to progress from their Champions League group.

Related Jamie Carragher makes prediction involving Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher predicts that the three relegated sides will replace the three promoted sides in the 2023/24 season.

Aaronson hasn’t made himself a regular for Union Berlin this season, scoring just one goal in 20 appearances in the league.

Therefore, it doesn’t seem likely that the capital city side will bring him in on a permanent basis.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United future

Of course, things could change over the final months of the campaign, but, as it stands, Aaronson will be returning to Yorkshire in the summer, and he still has three years left on his contract.

So, boss Daniel Farke could choose to integrate the player back into the fold, but Football Insider has revealed that a decision has already been made, with Aaronson set to leave once more in the next window.

“Brenden Aaronson has no future at Leeds United. It is believed that the USA international, 23, is not expected to play for his parent club again after his season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin ends.

Brenden Aaronson Career Stats (As of March 5th, Source: Transfermarkt) Club Games Played Goals Assists Philadelphia Union 57 7 6 RB Salzburg 66 13 15 Leeds United 40 1 3 Union Berlin 28 1 -

“The Whites fully expect him to depart Elland Road for a new club in the summer, either permanently or on another loan move. Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Daniel Farke’s side will put the attacking midfielder up for sale and are planning to accept any appropriate offers.”

Leeds United’s summer transfer plans

Obviously, the aim for Leeds is to win promotion, but, no matter what league they’re in, it’s certain to be a huge summer for the club.

Aaronson was not the only one who left on loan, so there are several others in a similar boat, and it’s fair to say that the Leeds fans aren’t too bothered if they don’t pull on a white shirt again.

The recruitment team will also have new players on their radar, and more sales will be required if Leeds do spend another year in the Championship.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but it’s set to be another hectic period for Leeds.