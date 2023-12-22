Highlights Marsch felt bad for abandoning Aaronson and Adams at Leeds.

Leeds' performance significantly declined after Marsch left.

Aaronson is struggling on loan at Union Berlin, while Adams has had limited playing time at AFC Bournemouth.

Leeds United are firmly in the hunt for a swift return to the Premier League at the moment, under the management of Daniel Farke.

Last season was a rather miserable one as the Whites finished 19th in the Premier League with a mere 31 points to their name.

American Jesse Marsch was the man in charge of Leeds for the first half of the season. He lasted until early February before he was axed with the Whites struggling in the relegation battle. Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce followed, with Leeds going down on the final day after a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he has now revealed all about his reflections on the campaign, including a mention of the two players who he felt he let down when he left.

Jesse Marsch felt bad for Aaronson and Adams

Marsch signed Brendan Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie for Leeds - the latter on loan just days before he was sacked - up-weighting the American influence on the squad at Elland Road.

McKennie joined on loan from Juventus, whilst the other two were permanent arrivals, and it is that duo who he referenced when he was discussing who he felt bad "abandoning" at Elland Road.

“I felt bad,” Marsch says, via The Telegraph. “That I was letting them down, that I was abandoning them. Time has helped but that was my initial reaction.”

Going on to discuss watching his players drop-off after his exit, he said: “We [Leeds] went from mid-table in every metric to 20th across the board [after Marsch left]. Every meaningful metric they went dead last. The conversations I had with certain people in the leadership group – they were apologetic they abandoned the [Marsch] project.”

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

This USMNT midfield pairing were by no means the only players to move on - Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison were just a few of their teammates who secured loan moves away from Elland Road.

Meanwhile, alongside Adams, Rodrigo Moreno and Tyler Roberts were the only other two to move on for fees, joining Qatari side Al-Rayyan and Birmingham City respectively.

How Aaronson and Adams are faring now

Adams joining AFC Bournemouth proved to be a slightly less controversial move given that the club made their money back on the midfielder.

A repeat hamstring injury means that 20 minutes of EFL Cup action is all that Adams has managed for the Cherries, a 2-0 win over of Stoke City.

Aaronson’s loan to German side Union Berlin, on the other hand, raised the eyebrows of the Elland Road faithful and rightly so - he arrived at Leeds for almost £25m and is still on the books, but didn’t seem to want to represent the side in the Championship.

He appeared in all six Champions League group games for Union Berlin as they went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid, Napoli and Braga. Seven of his 11 Bundesliga outings have come from the bench, so it certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing for him in the German capital, meaning there may be a slight chance that he returns to Leeds from his loan with his tail between his legs.