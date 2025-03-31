Jeff Stelling has criticised Leeds United boss Daniel Farke for sticking by Illan Meslier amid the club’s promotion push.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Swansea City saw the Whites lose their top spot in the Championship table, with the team now level on points with third place Burnley.

The dropped points also saw the Frenchman showcase both the good and the bad of his recent form.

The 25-year-old saved a first half penalty to keep the score 1-0 in Leeds’ favour but, crucially, he was also left wanting for both of the hosts’ second half goals, which could prove very costly in the battle for automatic promotion.

Stelling criticises Daniel Farke’s Meslier decision

Speaking on Talksport, Stelling questioned Farke’s continued selection of Meslier given the experience of Karl Darlow sitting on the bench.

While he understands why the German backs him publicly, he’s suggested that a change should be made based on recent form.

“Well, Leeds fans are desperately frustrated, not just with Meslier but with Farke because he’s, as you would and rightly so, consistently backed his goalkeeper, but surely there comes a point,” said Stelling.

“What is Karl Darlow’s thinking? I don’t know because he’s sitting on the bench, he’s made 52 Premier League appearances, 154 in the Championship and yet it seems that regardless of what Meslier does.

“Look, he’s been a good goalkeeper, you can’t really regard him as a young, inexperienced goalkeeper anymore because he’s been around a long time.

“His confidence is shot away.

“When a keeper’s confidence is shot away, I think you have to make a change.”

Illan Meslier’s importance to Leeds

Illan Meslier - Leeds United league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2019-20 10 4 (7) 2020-21 35 52 (11) 2021-22 38 79 (5) 2022-23 34 67 (5) 2023-24 44 40 (18) 2024-25 39 27 (21) As of March 31st

Meslier has featured in all of Leeds’ 39 league games so far this season, keeping 21 clean sheets and conceding just 27.

However, high profile errors like against Swansea have led to criticism this year, with the team chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against Luton Town on 5 April.

Farke now under immense pressure after Swansea draw

Leeds still occupy a top two spot, but the lead they had over Sheffield United and Burnley has vanished very suddenly.

Their form has taken a nosedive at the worst possible moment, and this has put Farke under an incredible amount of pressure.

The last thing he needed was a performance like that from Meslier, especially with the penalty save showcasing the talent he possesses.

It would be surprising if he was dropped at this point given how much Farke has backed him, but he has to be rewarded with that faith by a strong run of performances in the final seven league games, or else a decision will have to be made on his game time.