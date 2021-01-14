Leeds United, Jason Knight & Louie Sibley: What’s the latest? Is it likely to happen this month?

Derby County are having a worrying 24 hours.

Reports have emerged surrounding unpaid wages, administration and even point deductions as the takeover saga surrounding the Rams continues to drag on.

Player sales also appear to be a possibility for Derby this month, which leads us onto Jason Knight and Louie Sibley.

That pair are reportedly on the Leeds United radar, with Football Insider previously reporting how the Premier League side would be eyeing up a summer move.

However, has this Derby update changed things slightly?

What’s the latest?

The latest comes in the form of Derby.

Unpaid wages are a concern, with a clear cashflow problem emerging at Pride Park.

The Sun report how key assets like Knight and Sibley could be sold to raise money to pay unpaid wages to staff at this point.

A critical period is now approaching for the Rams as they look to push through their proposed takeover and resolve this developing issue.

Whether key sales are needed to resolve the issue, remains to be seen.

Is it likely to happen this month?

Had you asked this question this time last week, the answer would’ve been no.

Leeds are planning for a quiet January transfer window, with the initial report linking them with a summer move for Knight or Sibley.

However, Derby’s precarious position changes that outlook.

If the Rams are cashing in on their midfield duo this month, it might force Leeds’ hand if they truly want to land their service.

A potential cut-price deal to raise funds at Derby might also get Leeds taking their interest that little bit further this month.

Over two weeks remain of the winter window, with plenty of time for things to develop at both Pride Park and Elland Road.

