This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been linked with a few strikers as we approach the transfer deadline tonight, with Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu said to be one of their targets.

It was revealed yesterday that Leeds were one of a few Championship clubs keen on Guiu, with Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley also named as potential suitors for the Spaniard, as per journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

The Whites have also been linked with Southampton duo Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong, as Daniel Farke apparently looks to add to his forward options going into the final few months of the campaign.

Mike McGrath of The Telegraph (03/03, 09:32AM) stated that Leeds were in pole position to land Archer ahead of other Championship clubs this morning, while Craig Hope revealed that they had joined the race for Armstrong on Mail Sport's live transfer deadline blog (12:46PM) this afternoon.

Related Leeds United join Middlesbrough FC & Sunderland in Southampton transfer race Leeds United have reportedly joined the race for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong

Leeds currently have Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford as striking options, but when you consider Bamford's injury record, it is easy to see why the club are reportedly interested in bringing in the likes of Guiu before the deadline.

Joel Piroe's 2024/25 Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 30 12 5

Leeds urged to complete Premier League loan deal

We asked our Leeds fan pundit, Kris Smith, whether he thinks Guiu would be a good fit at Elland Road if he were to sign for the club on loan today.

"I think it is fairly obvious that Leeds are going to be looking for a striker before the deadline tonight," said Kris.

"We have only really got Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph to turn to up front at the moment, given that Bamford is just a constant injury concern.

"Piroe and Joseph both have their drawbacks, as much as they both have their strengths, so I think a Premier League loan is probably our best chance of signing someone of the right quality.

"If Cameron Archer isn't our signing, I think Marc Guiu would definitely be worth considering.

"Physically, he looks ready and capable to be leading the line on his own, especially in the Championship, and I think he's proven in the Conference League for Chelsea that, when he is given the chance to play consistently in a dominant team, he is going to find the net.

"Both feet, with his head - he has got it in his locker to take chances well.

"Obviously, I think I would prefer Cameron Archer to sign, because he is guaranteed quality in the Championship, as we saw during his time at Middlesbrough, but I do think that Guiu would be another brilliant option for us to consider."

Guiu has impressed for Chelsea in Europe

Guiu has shown that he is capable of scoring goals already this season during his limited number of appearances for Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has only made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season for the Blues, but he has played six games in the Conference League, scoring six goals in the process.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds complete a deal to sign a new striker before the January transfer window closes tonight, but if they can get a deal for Guiu over the line, then it could prove to be a shrewd addition.