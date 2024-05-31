Highlights Shackleton should leave Leeds United to establish himself as a regular starter elsewhere for his career's sake.

Leeds United have been consigned to another season of Championship football after falling at the final hurdle, losing 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final.

Had Daniel Farke's side won promotion, you'd have expected their squad to look somewhat different to how it is now expected to look in the second tier next year.

The club have a few players out of contract this summer, and whilst the club haven't released their retained list yet for next season, it would be a safe bet to assume that versatile right-back Jamie Shackleton will move on this summer, despite the Whites remaining in the Championship.

Time for Jamie Shackleton to move on from Leeds United

Yorkshire-born right-back Jamie Shackleton joined the Leeds United academy set-up back in 2006, and he progressed through the system before making his debut in August 2018.

However, despite making his first-team bow nearly six years ago, Shackleton has amassed just 94 appearances in total for the club, and has never been able to nail down a first-team position, despite the versatility of being able to play in midfield and at full-back.

With his contract up this summer, the 24-year-old needs to leave Elland Road and make a name for himself elsewhere, with his limited minutes at Leeds doing his career no good.

In total, Shackleton played just 679 league minutes during the 2023/24 season, playing just four minutes from 28th October onwards.

Jamie Shackleton's time at Leeds United - Transfermarkt Season Appearances 2018/19 24 2019/20 24 2020/21 16 2021/22 16 2022/23 On loan at Millwall 2023/24 15

It's clear that, while a solid Championship player, Shackleton isn't quite good enough to nail down a place in a side aiming for promotion, and the writing was perhaps on the wall for his career at Elland Road when the club signed Connor Roberts on loan in January.

18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray has been Leeds' starting right-back this season, and whilst Gray has been very impressive, he's not a right-back by trade, but Farke has still favoured him over Shackleton.

Having come through the academy at Elland Road and having spent his entire senior career at the club, bar a loan spell at Millwall, it will be tough for Shackleton to leave Leeds, but even if he is offered a contract, he should leave this summer in a bid to nail down a regular starting berth elsewhere.

Jamie Shackleton could be a regular starter elsewhere

As he made his debut back in 2018, it's easy to forget how young Jamie Shackleton is, and there's still plenty of time to make an impact elsewhere.

The 24-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Millwall, and he made 37 appearances in total for the Lions, playing both as a right-back and in the centre of the park.

A similar permanent move would be far better for his career than sitting on the bench for Leeds every week, and having limited minutes.

At this stage in his career, Shackleton needs to play football on a regular basis, and if it means joining a club in a lower division than Leeds, or joining a side at the wrong end of the Championship table, then so be it.

It may be hard to leave Elland Road as he clearly loves the club, but in the long-term a move away where he could be a regular starter would do him the world of good, and would undoubtedly improve him as a player.

Leeds and Shackleton need to make a difficult decision this summer, and after limited playing time, he should be heading for the exit door at Elland Road in the coming months. That felt the case with or without promotion.