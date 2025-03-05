Forgotten Leeds United man Jack Harrison could depart Elland Road in the summer to move to the United States, as Everton are unlikely to secure the winger on a permanent deal.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Harrison isn’t believed to be extending his two-year stay at Everton, while he also isn’t set to be included in Daniel Farke’s plans at Leeds, even if they secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old’s spell at Leeds appears to be coming to a sour end, with the wideman starting his journey off in Yorkshire back in 2018, and prior to the Whites’ relegation in 2023, signed a contract extension through to 2028.

Showing little interest to help the Whites reclaim their place in the top-flight, Harrison made a move back to the big time with Everton and has featured regularly under both Sean Dyche and David Moyes.

However, his time at the club hasn’t gone as anticipated, with the loanee recording only three goals and as many assists from 52 league games, with the former England U21 international failing to record a single attacking contribution this season on Merseyside.

Jack Harrison stats for Everton (Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 29 3 3 2024/25 23 0 0

As Harrison’s post-Leeds struggles linger on, he is set to make another change of environment to help get his career back in a forward momentum, with a return to the United States being explored when this term comes to an end.

Jack Harrison tipped to make Leeds United exit and seal MLS return

As revealed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, it is understood Jack Harrison is interested in making a return to the United States, with the attacker breaking through as a youngster with New York City FC.

Traded by Chicago Fire for a fourth-round pick and a player-plus-cash deal back in 2016, Harrison scored 14 times and secured 10 assists from 61 appearances before joining Premier League heavyweights Manchester City.

As per the report, no official approaches or negotiations have taken place, but exploratory conversations between club representatives in the US are believed to have gotten underway.

Financing could be an issue for some American clubs for a player that has spent five straight seasons in the English top-flight, but some MLS teams are well-backed, with Atalanta United recently completing the capture of Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath.

A move back to America could seemingly be for personal reasons, with the YEP report explaining that Harrison’s partner divides time between living in the US and England.

Leeds United should bring Jack Harrison's nightmare spell to an end

If Leeds can secure their place in the Premier League come the end of the season, then Jack Harrison has proven from his time at Everton that he won’t be able to produce the form needed to help the Whites retain their top-flight status.

Such an inconsistent number of attacking returns has indicated that Harrison desperately needs a fresh start, and a change of environment in a different country could be what is required to see him bounce back and produce his best football.

The relationship between Harrison and the club appears damaged beyond repair given his antics over the last few years, and Leeds should sell as quickly as possible in a deal that evidently suits both parties.