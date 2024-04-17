Highlights Leeds United may have to send Jack Harrison out on loan next season if they don't get promoted to the Premier League.

The potential Championship stay will impact the future of loaned players like Harrison and affect the club's finances negatively.

Missing out on promotion could force Leeds to resort to loan deals again, complicating their long-term financial stability.

Leeds United could be forced into loaning out Jack Harrison again next season if they fail to gain Premier League promotion.

According to Football Insider, the forward could be set for another temporary exit next year depending on their league status.

The Whites are in danger of remaining in the Championship for another campaign, with the team sitting outside of the top two places going into the final few games.

Harrison departed Elland Road last summer following their relegation from the top flight, signing for Everton on loan for the year.

The 27-year-old has made 25 appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees, contributing three goals and three assists for the team sitting 16th in the table.

Jack Harrison transfer latest

Leeds could be forced into another loan move for Harrison this summer if they remain in the Championship.

He is one of several players currently out on loan from the Yorkshire outfit, who all departed after a 19th place finish in the top flight last year.

Everton triggered a clause in Harrison’s contract last summer that allowed him to leave Elland Road on loan after the club suffered the drop into the second tier.

If Leeds remain in the Championship beyond this season, then that clause could play a role in their upcoming transfer business yet again.

This could also impact the futures of players like Max Wober, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson, among others.

It is believed that Leeds’ preference would be to sell these players for permanent deals, but loan moves are considered far more likely if they remain in the second division.

The Whites will be keen to raise funds for any potential summer business, but could find it difficult to find permanent buyers for players in the Championship.

This puts even further pressure on the club to gain promotion in the coming weeks, with the play-offs also offering Leeds a route back to the top flight.

Leeds United players currently out on loan - per Transfermarkt.com Player Name Loan Club Contract expiration at Leeds Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle 2026 Ian Poveda Sheffield Wednesday 2024 Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach 2027 Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin 2027 Jack Harrison Everton 2028 Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma 2027 Marc Roca Real Betis 2026 Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough 2026 Cody Drameh Birmingham City 2024 Diego Llorente AS Roma 2026 Luke Ayling Middlesbrough 2024

Leeds United league position

Farke’s side are guaranteed a top six finish at this stage, but the gap to second place Leicester City is just one point.

The Foxes have a game in hand, with leaders Ipswich Town only one point further ahead on the same number of games played as Leeds.

Southampton, in fourth, closed the gap to Leeds to three points on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Preston North End, with Russell Martin’s side also having a game in hand on the Whites.

Leeds end their season with games against Middlesbrough, QPR and the Saints.

Financial cost of Championship stay laid bare

Staying in the Championship will be costly anyway, but the knock-on effect of this impacting the future of their loan players will be even more expensive.

The likes of Harrison, Roca, Wober and the rest could all earn the club permanent transfer fees, which would add up nicely.

But if they all end up going back out on loan next season, then it will put even more pressure on first team regulars to be sold in order to balance the books.

Failure to gain promotion will be disappointing for the team and supporters, but it could also be disastrous for their long-term financial planning.