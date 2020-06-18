Leeds United issue sly dig towards Aston Villa after eye-opening recent incident

The Premier League returned to competitive action on Wednesday evening, when Aston Villa played out a goalless draw with Sheffield United at Villa Park.

But the game certainly had a talking point, with Chris Wilder’s side being denied an opener on the day, despite Villa goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland carrying the ball over the goal line.

Incredibly, VAR and goal line technology didn’t award the goal, much to the frustration of Sheffield United, who were forced to settle for a point in their first game back.

Leeds United’s social media account were quick to react to this eye-opening moment on football’s return, and tagged Aston Villa, with the hashtag ‘FairPlay’, which dropped a hint that they were making a reference to the unsavoury scenes at Elland Road between the two teams last season.

Villa claimed that Leeds weren’t showing fair play last season, as the Yorkshire-based side refused to put the ball out of play so that Jonathan Kodjia could receive treatment at Elland Road.

Leeds went on to score from that attack, which sparked unsavoury scenes between both teams, before Marcelo Bielsa ordered his side to gift Villa an equaliser.

Leeds have moved on though, and are well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League, with the Whites sat top of the second tier standings with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

The Elland Road faithful will be certain to love this.

The scenes we witnessed last season between Leeds and Aston Villa were simply remarkable, and I can’t ever see it happening again in the Championship.

In regards to yesterday’s incident, I’m stunned that the goal wasn’t given, as the ball is clearly carried over the goal line, and the Blades should have been ahead at that moment.

Leeds have issued a sly dig at Villa here, who were furious at their decision not to put the ball out of play last season, as they went on to open the scoring through Mateusz Klich.