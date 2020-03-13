Leeds United issue further update to supporters in wake of major EFL news

Leeds United have confirmed that purchased tickets for their upcoming postponed matches will be eligible to be used for the eventual rescheduled outings, as the EFL looks to take action.

The Whites have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Premier League as the current crisis has put a complete halt to football in England, with fixtures being cancelled from this week up until the start of April, meaning that Leeds would be out of action in the Championship until their 3rd April clash away to Blackburn Rovers.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men find themselves seven points clear of third place with just nine games left to play, well on course to clinching automatic promotion after 16 seasons out of the top flight.

The current situation plaguing the nation has seen Leeds forced into waiting until they can continue pressing towards the Premier League and with a minimum of three games being postponed.

Leeds were set to face three massive games in their quest to move further clear in the top two, as they would have made the trip to the Cardiff City stadium on Sunday, before facing Fulham and Luton Town at Elland Road heading into the international break.

The club have announced today that the tickets bought for these postponed games will be eligible to be used for when the games are rescheduled:

📰 Following today’s announcement, tickets purchased for games that have been postponed will be valid for the rearranged fixtures — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 13, 2020

The verdict

It’s a very frustrating period for Leeds fans who will be wondering when they will ever get back to the Premier League, as this presents their best chance at getting promoted since they dropped into the second tier.

It is the necessary precaution to postpone games for now as they look to slow down the spread, but there isn’t much long-term panic yet.

With a lot of fans clamouring for tickets to see their side play under Marcelo Bielsa, it needed addressing and they have made the right decision here.

There is no telling when these games will actually be played, but it’s clear that the current intention is to ensure they are played.