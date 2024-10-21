Jayden Bogle is Leeds United's starting right-back this season following the departures of Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, Connor Roberts, Rasmus Kristensen, Cody Drameh, and Archie Gray this summer; however, the 24-year-old is just one yellow card away from a suspension.

Bogle became their fourth summer signing of eight in the latest window, in a deal that has seen the right-back join Daniel Farke's side for a reported fee of around £5 million, as per John Percy of The Telegraph. Sheffield United said that they would receive a "significant, undisclosed fee" for the transfer.

He is a specialist where Gray wasn't last season, meaning Leeds have technically 'upgraded' in the right-back position with a player who knows his way around the attacking right-back or wing-back role in the second tier. He came in for some criticism during his first four or five league outings for the club, but he has since been among Leeds' best players after settling in well to Farke's team and system.

Not every player must hit the ground running immediately as they adjust to a new environment, with an adaptation period perhaps required. Bogle has performed well, and began to hit the heights many know he is capable of from his time with the Blades, especially at Championship level.

Jayden Bogle suspension looming at Leeds

Bogle has been virtually ever-present in their league fixtures, having started in every Championship game so far. He has been substituted just twice, coming off in the 83rd and 84th minutes on those occasions. It may have taken some time for him to get fully up to speed, but he is now a key player for Farke, not least because he and Junior Firpo have the ability to hold width and overlap, which allows the attackers to invert and roam centrally.

Leeds have began to see the very best of Bogle, who is a player with proven quality in this league and should be a net positive for the Whites over the course of the campaign. During his first game of the season, Bogle made a couple of bad defensive errors, but it is the fixtures against West Brom, Cardiff City, Norwich City, and Sunderland that will frustrate Farke and the Leeds fanbase.

He performed particularly well in the Cardiff game, but those are the four occasions where Bogle has been booked, which leaves him with four yellows already. The cut-off point is in nine games' time, and it's unlikely that he won't collect another at some stage over the coming weeks.

In recent fixtures, Leeds have seen his attacking upside, with the switch ball on for him on numerous occasions. They will want to keep him in the team as a vital player for the team and system, even when factoring in that the 24-year-old may have defensive deficiencies.

Jayden Bogle's league appearances by season, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 Derby County Championship 43 2 9 2019/20 Derby County Championship 37 1 5 2020/21 Sheffield United Premier League 16 2 0 2021/22 Sheffield United Championship 22 3 2 2022/23 Sheffield United Championship 20 2 1 2023/24 Sheffield United Premier League 34 3 0 2024/25 Leeds United Championship 10 1 0

Bogle was acquired as an attack-minded full-back, and the net gain of that should be seen in the long run. He even chipped in with a goal in the 3-0 win over Coventry. It's bad timing with Firpo and Joe Rodon also one yellow away from suspension in the same timeframe.

Leeds have four full-backs on their books this season in Firpo, Bogle, Sam Byram, and Isaac Schmidt. Although it appears as though the latter have been signed to cover the full-back area on both flanks, Bogle appears to be Farke's go-to choice as things stand.

Related Who is Josuha Guilavogui? The free agent Leeds United look set to sign FLW outline the career of free agent Josuha Guilavogui, with the versatile defensive-minded player of interest to Leeds United.

Daniel Farke's options at full-back

Of Byram and Schmidt, the latter is the player who profiles the closest to Bogle, given his superior speed and athleticism, as well as his ability to overlap and join the attack. He has not made his full debut for the side yet, having cameoed on three occasions thus far.

Schmidt has played a handful of minutes against the likes of Cardiff, Coventry, and Sunderland; the latter of which was a particularly impressive substitute appearance in a few key moments. Not many would argue that either Bogle or Schmidt are players that are better than Gray, or with a higher ceiling. However, their athleticism and ability to overlap should, in theory, bring more balance to Leeds this season at right-back.

They were moves that, on paper at least, looked like a sensible one for Leeds, with Bogle also winning promotion two seasons ago automatically with Sheffield United. That is the aim again for Farke and co. this term, whilst also weakening one of their promotion rivals by moving from South to West Yorkshire.

Schmidt profiles similarly, which should soften the blow of an inevitable suspension and allow him to prove his worth with a start, but neither Farke nor Leeds supporters will be keen for Bogle to drop out of the team any time soon, given how dependable and high-quality he has been of late.

Bogle has already made the position his own for much of the season and he and Firpo have transformed the dynamic on Leeds' flanks by width-holding for their forward players to express themselves more freely. However, Leeds' reported £2.5 million outlay to secure Schmidt was a statement regarding his quality, and he will hope to make a lasting impression on Leeds' chief should he be handed his chance soon.