Versatile players are invaluable assets for managers of any side to have in their ranks. Stuart Dallas had a memorable nine-year stay with Leeds United as an adaptable, reliable footballer who could slot into most positions seamlessly, and new man Isaac Schmidt is similar in many ways.

Northern Ireland international Dallas was forced to officially retire earlier in 2024, after a difficult two years following a 2022 knee injury sustained in a challenge with Manchester City's Jack Grealish.

Prior to that, however, the hardworking, tactically intelligent player had become a firm favourite with the Elland Road faithful for his committed performances in a white shirt, be that at full-back, winger, central midfield or a more attacking role.

Starting his career in his native Northern Ireland, Dallas moved to England after spells with Coagh United and Crusaders, joining Brentford, then in League One, in 2012.

After taking time to settle in England, including a loan spell with Northampton Town, Dallas became a consistent performer for the Bees, ultimately playing a key role in the club's promotion to the Championship in 2014.

Staying with Brentford for the following season, Dallas would join Leeds for an undisclosed fee ahead of the 2015/16 campaign, and became a major part of all the highs and lows the West Yorkshire outfit have been through since.

Operating in a multitude of roles from one match to the next, the Northern Ireland international - who earned over 60 caps for his country, amassed 267 appearances for a United side that were either fighting for promotion to the Premier League, or fighting to stay in it.

Having someone with the versatility and leadership skills such as Dallas available for a matchday squad was undoubtedly a huge bonus to Leeds' bosses over recent seasons. An individual able to operate in so many positions gives great options for tactical change, as well as covering potential injuries.

It was this versatility that helped make Dallas an Elland Road favourite, and Isaac Schmidt could offer many of the same traits to current boss Daniel Farke.

Schmidt makes perfect sense for Leeds

A talented, athletic, adaptable footballer is a hugely valuable commodity for any manager to have at their disposal.

24-year-old Swiss player Isaac Schmidt is predominantly a full-back, but can play in many other roles both defensively and offensively. Upon his arrival at Elland Road, the club's statement read: "The 24-year-old joins the club in a permanent deal, agreeing a four-year contract until the summer of 2028.

"Offering versatility to Daniel Farke’s side with his ability to play in a number of positions, primarily a full-back, Schmidt can operate on either side of the pitch in defensive areas, as well as further forward."

He will be seen as cover to Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle, and competition for Sam Byram, initially, but he may get opportunities in other roles during his four years at Elland Road.

Isaac Schmidt's St Gallen statistics, as per Transfermarkt Statistic Total Appearances 108 Goals 7 Assists 10 YC's 14 RC's 2 Total minutes played 7,290'

Starting out with FC Lausanne Sport in 2019, before joining his current club in 2021, Schmidt has played over 200 games in total throughout Switzerland's top two tiers and cup competitions, and comes to English football suitably experienced and ready to push his career on to another level.

Whether starting games or on the bench, having a Dallas 2.0 who can play almost anywhere on the pitch as an option will be hugely beneficial to Farke as he aims to steer his side towards a return to the top-flight.

Schmidt was also wanted by Bundesliga side

Schmidt, who Sky Sports Germany's Patrick Berger revealed on X will cost Leeds €3m plus add-ons, was on the scoresheet for St Gallen as they knocked Turkish giants Trabzonspor out of Europe on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old played an hour at right-back before being replaced, as a potential move draws closer. Berger also reports that German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen were interested in acquiring Schmidt, but it appears to be Leeds that have won the race for his signature.

If Schmidt can have half the impact Dallas had in a United shirt, €3m will look like a steal in the modern game, particularly for a player comfortable operating all over the park and is catching the eye of major clubs on the continent.