It’s going to be a very busy summer at Leeds United, as Daniel Farke looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion.

As is the case with many relegated clubs, the Whites will face a battle to keep hold of key players, and the incomings at Elland Road could depend on who departs. However, one area that Leeds need to address quickly is midfield.

Marc Roca is returning to Spain with Real Betis after an underwhelming first year in English football, there are doubts about the future of Tyler Adams, and Adam Forshaw has yet to re-sign after his deal expired.

There are high hopes for Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray, but the reality is that Farke needs at least two new midfielders through the door in this window.

And, one man they should target is Celtic’s David Turnbull.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three years with the Scottish champions, but he has struggled to nail down a place in the XI. Even with Brendan Rodgers now back at Parkhead, it’s hard to see how Turnbull gets the regular football he will crave, with Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley all ahead of him in the pecking order - and a new central midfielder is expected to join.

Therefore, a summer switch is what the Scotland international needs to get his career back on track, and he could be the perfect fit for Leeds.

Even with many of his appearances coming from the bench, Turnbull has scored 18 league goals in the past three seasons, which shows the quality he has in the final third. He is someone that finds space well, and he strikes the ball extremely well.

That technical ability means he should be able to suit Farke’s style as well. Like Celtic, Leeds are in a division they will expect to dominate next season, although not to the same degree. Nevertheless, the fact remains he would be linking up with a team that control possession, have chances and allow him to get forward, which is the best part of his game.

We’ve seen the likes of Emi Buendia and James Maddison flourish under Farke before, and whilst Turnbull doesn’t possess the star quality of those duo, he could become equally effective in terms of the numbers he puts up at this level.

It’s worth noting that the former Motherwell man was on the radar of Premier League clubs just a few years ago, with talk of a £7m move suggested. Obviously, it didn’t happen, but it gives an indication to the talent that Turnbull has.

Yet, for a host of reasons, including the fierce competition in the squad, his career has stalled, but at 24 he is far too young to be written off, and he’s someone who could grow at Leeds and fulfil his potential in the next few years.

Another major positive for the Whites is that Turnbull is entering the final year of his contract with the Glasgow giants, so a big fee wouldn’t be required to prise him away.

There’s going to be a lot of activity involving Leeds in the coming weeks, and if they could seal a move for the Celtic man, it could be one of the shrewdest signings in the window.