Manchester United's Amad Diallo continues to attract attention for a loan move in January, with a number of Championship clubs keen to acquire his signature.

The Daily Mirror (via MOT Leeds News) reported that Leeds United were the latest club interested in making a move for the Ivory Coast international, with Middlesbrough, Southampton and Sunderland also rumoured to be in for the 21-year-old.

The Whites have already strengthened their squad this term, but it's unclear whether Daniel Farke will have much money to spend on additions after a busy summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The Daily Mail have reported that the Red Devils are not prepared to let Diallo leave on loan this month, but was he really what Leeds needed during this window?

Leeds United can target other areas in their squad

While Diallo would be an impressive addition and be a vital asset for the Whites in their quest to secure automatic promotion, Farke has a plethora of attacking options at his disposal.

The likes of Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Daniel James and Patrick Bamford have been impressive this season and have amassed 39 goals between them in all competitions.

Leeds United attacking players' statistics this season Apps Goals Minutes played Crysencio Summerville 25 12 2005 Joel Piroe 25 9 1945 Daniel James 27 9 1874 Georginio Rutter 27 5 2260 Patrick Bamford 19 3 457 Statistics taken from Transfermarket - correct as of 20th January

There are a couple of positions they would probably like to strengthen, with their centre-back department potentially needing some additions if others leave and the right-back area looking a little bare at this stage.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Leeds United

While the 21-year-old would bring real quality to Farke's side, it's difficult to see where he would fit into the Leeds side.

Having mentioned the number of attacking options already at Elland Road, in reserve they also boast Joe Gelhardt, who has been linked with a move away from Elland Road during the January window, along with Jaidon Anthony, who was signed on loan from Bournemouth in the summer but has failed to make an impact, scoring just once and has mainly been used as a substitute.

A player of Diallo's quality needs regular minutes, and you feel as though Manchester United would want that out of a loan move to continue his development and potential progression at Old Trafford. He may not get those minutes at Elland Road.

Having struggled with injuries this season and during his time on loan at Sunderland, there could be an element of risk in the signing, but should he sign for a direct play-off rival during the window, it could be seen as an opportunity missed by Farke as the season progresses.