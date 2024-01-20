Highlights

  • Leeds United should focus on strengthening their center-back and right-back positions instead of pursuing Amad Diallo.
  • Diallo needs regular minutes to continue his development, and it's uncertain if he would get enough playing time at Leeds, potentially making this a bad move for the Ivorian.
  • This potential move may not work out for any party.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo continues to attract attention for a loan move in January, with a number of Championship clubs keen to acquire his signature.

The Daily Mirror (via MOT Leeds News) reported that Leeds United were the latest club interested in making a move for the Ivory Coast international, with Middlesbrough, Southampton and Sunderland also rumoured to be in for the 21-year-old.

The Whites have already strengthened their squad this term, but it's unclear whether Daniel Farke will have much money to spend on additions after a busy summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Joel Piroe

Swansea City

Permanent

Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea

Permanent

Ilia Gruev

Werder Bremen

Permanent

Glen Kamara

Rangers

Permanent

Djed Spence

Tottenham

Loan

Karl Darlow

Newcastle United

Permanent

Sam Byram

Norwich City

Permanent

Jaidon Anthony

AFC Bournemouth

Loan

Joe Rodon

Tottenham

Loan

The Daily Mail have reported that the Red Devils are not prepared to let Diallo leave on loan this month, but was he really what Leeds needed during this window?

Leeds United can target other areas in their squad

While Diallo would be an impressive addition and be a vital asset for the Whites in their quest to secure automatic promotion, Farke has a plethora of attacking options at his disposal.

The likes of Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Daniel James and Patrick Bamford have been impressive this season and have amassed 39 goals between them in all competitions.

Leeds United attacking players' statistics this season

Apps

Goals

Minutes played

Crysencio Summerville

25

12

2005

Joel Piroe

25

9

1945

Daniel James

27

9

1874

Georginio Rutter

27

5

2260

Patrick Bamford

19

3

457

Statistics taken from Transfermarket - correct as of 20th January

There are a couple of positions they would probably like to strengthen, with their centre-back department potentially needing some additions if others leave and the right-back area looking a little bare at this stage.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Leeds United

Amad Diallo

While the 21-year-old would bring real quality to Farke's side, it's difficult to see where he would fit into the Leeds side.

Having mentioned the number of attacking options already at Elland Road, in reserve they also boast Joe Gelhardt, who has been linked with a move away from Elland Road during the January window, along with Jaidon Anthony, who was signed on loan from Bournemouth in the summer but has failed to make an impact, scoring just once and has mainly been used as a substitute.

A player of Diallo's quality needs regular minutes, and you feel as though Manchester United would want that out of a loan move to continue his development and potential progression at Old Trafford. He may not get those minutes at Elland Road.

Having struggled with injuries this season and during his time on loan at Sunderland, there could be an element of risk in the signing, but should he sign for a direct play-off rival during the window, it could be seen as an opportunity missed by Farke as the season progresses.