Highlights Jordan Spieth is one of the investors in the club following the takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

The EFL has given approval for the sale of the club, paving the way for immediate ownership transition from Andrea Radrizzani to the 49ers.

The involvement of high-profile athletes like Spieth and Phelps as investors can potentially help grow Leeds as a brand and attract attention beyond football fans.

Leeds United have announced Jordan Spieth is one of many investors into the club following the takeover of 49ers Enterprises.

Leeds revealed that the EFL had given the green light for the sale of the club from Andrea Radrizzani to the 49ers, which was "paving the way for the immediate transition of ownership".

It’s no secret that a deal in principle had been agreed to complete a full buy-out of Leeds from former owner Radrizzani, who has since bought Sampdoria. However, the final step was getting EFL approval before it could be announced.

With it approved, Paraag Marathe, previously vice chairman and board member of the club, will take over as Leeds United chairman from the Italian.

The update from the Whites also confirms that Angus Kinnear will remain in his role as CEO, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as new vice chairman of the club.

Michael Schwimer revealed the list of names involved in partnering with Big League Advantage in order to invest in Leeds, including the likes of Spieth, Michael Phelps, and Larry Nance.

Who is Jordan Spieth?

Spieth is an American professional golfer on the PGA Tour and former world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 29-year-old was born in Dallas, Texas and is a three-time major winner and the 2015 FedEx Cup champion

He has tied the then 72-hole record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and also became the second-youngest golfer (behind Woods) to win the Masters.

What's Jordan Spieth said about investing in Leeds?

Spieth has explained how he got involved in Leeds, he said: "It was brought to me last Fall, by a couple of guys that knew the 49ers guys really well, so I’ve been looking at it since then and cheering them on this year.

"Then they were relegated, we were waiting to see what the new structure of the deal would be, but it was going to take a lot for me not to be involved, I’d already gotten emotionally involved."

Spieth has revealed he has been watching the side with Justin Thomas and will be taking a keen interest in the Championship, too. Spieth added: "Yeah, I’m excited, myself and Justin Thomas we’ve been texting each other for six months now for every game, and even other games where we needed teams to lose.

"So it’ll be fun to keep track of them trying to get promoted."

What does the takeover mean for Leeds?

The recent decisions have been made by the 49ers anyway, so not much has immediately changed, but the long-term strategy can now be put into action with them given the green light.

They have also sanctioned the transfers that have taken place, particularly in terms of outgoings, and they will now be in a position to get the new players through the door that Daniel Farke wants much more quickly.

The names that have come in as investors will potentially help grow Leeds as a brand, just by the nature of them being involved. Spieth and Phelps in particular are huge sporting names, and will have caught the eye for those that aren't football fans, too.