Ilia Gruev hasn't been able to establish himself as a first-team player since joining Leeds United in the summer - until Daniel Farke put his faith in the Bulgarian at the start of 2024.

Star central midfielder Tyler Adams was amongst the many to leave West Yorkshire during the summer, alongside the loan departure of Marc Roca, meaning Leeds lost the two players that featured the most often last season at the base of their midfield.

The pair needed replacing with a few new recruits, and Leeds made plenty of additions in the centre of the park.

For the most part, summer signings Glen Kamara and Ethan Ampadu have been running and dictating games there.

However, even young Archie Gray has stood out when given the chance to play in his more natural position.

All of this has made it very hard for their Bulgarian team-mate to get a look in, and he has had to bide his time.

Ilia Gruev's profile

The club spent a significant outlay on the midfielder when they paid £5 million to complete their seventh deal of the summer window.

German reporter Florian Plettenberg even revealed that the Championship side could pay up to £6 million in total for the player, when all incentives are met.

Gruev was previously plying his trade with German outfit Werder Bremen after joining them in 2015.

The 23-year-old made 50 appearances for the youth team, but he was made to wait for his break into senior football, which eventually came in December 2020, when Gruev was introduced in the latter stages of Bremen's DFB Pokal second round tie against Hannover.

However, during the following season, more game-time was provided as the club's second tier campaign began.

The Bulgarian was utilised 26 times as they were promoted back to the Bundesliga at the first time of asking.

As a result of his impressive performances, Gruev played over 1500 minutes upon returning to the top-flight last season.

He has also not just showcased his talents and skill set at club level, but has also tried his luck within the Bulgaria senior set-up, racking up 14 appearances so far.

A defensive midfielder, Gruev is comfortable in possession and strong in the tackle, which Leeds have finally been seeing more of in recent games, but he initially got off to a slow start.

He made his debut for the Whites against Millwall, replacing 17-year-old Gray for the last few minutes of that game, which is how Farke utilised him to begin with, before starting his first league game for the club against Stoke City - more than a month after his debut.

It's fair to say that the 23-year-old would probably have liked more game time, but has waited patiently and has become a crucial component of Farke's team.

Ilia Gruev's Career Stats - as of 09/02/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Werder Bremen 62 1 0 Werder Bremen II 19 2 5 Leeds United* 18 0 0 Bulgaria* 14 0 0

Gruev is indispensable to Farke and Leeds

Following that difficult game against Stoke, Gruev would not receive more than cameo appearances from the bench, usually for only a matter of minutes, before being handed a start against West Bromwich Albion.

He played better than his first outing but Leeds lost the game 1-0, to make it just one win in five during the festive period, seeing their automatic promotion hopes take a hit in the process.

Gruev had started just those two games before his inclusion against Peterborough United in the FA Cup in the second game of January.

Injuries to Pascal Struijk, as well as club captain Liam Cooper, and Charlie Cresswell falling out of favour with Farke forced him to make changes.

Ampadu dropped into a deeper role at centre-back, and Gruev hasn't looked back since, starting six times since then in all competitions.

The Bulgarian has been one of the most consistent players for the Whites and took his chance with both hands, starting in every game since that cup tie.

Arguably Leeds' most impressive performer in the month of January, Gruev has shown great composure and calmness on the ball, and showcased the talent that had Leeds pay the £5 million fee in the first place to secure his services by putting in expertly timed tackles as well, as shown below.

Not only has he been a strong shield for the defence and committed out of possession, but the midfielder has combined that with superb vision and forward passes of the ball to keep Leeds ticking over.

It has had Leeds fans quickly become accustomed to Gruev being one of the best players in deeper build up, putting in top performances and demanding the ball irrespective of who's around him in the team or who the opponent is.

Plymouth Argyle faced Leeds in the FA Cup in midweek and he shone in a Player of the Match display during the 4-1 win.

It's made all the more impressive when considering the deeper midfield roles are arguably where Leeds have the most strength in depth as well, with three full internationals, and a 17-year-old with enormous potential - highlighting his ability to bounce back, having initially struggled in his first few games.

At 23, there is also plenty of scope for further growth and development before he hits his peak years, but, for now, he has become vital and almost undroppable for Farke following his start to 2024.

The German will have a hard time fitting everyone in who deserves to start once the injured players return.