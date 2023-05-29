Tottenham Hotspur, shortly after relegating Leeds United on Sunday, are reportedly targeting a move for their central-defender Robin Koch.

Leeds are back in the Championship after three seasons of Premier League football culminated with relegation on Sunday, finishing in 19th place.

There are likely to be a host of changes at Elland Road this summer, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved.

Many key decisions need to be made in the coming weeks: there are issues at board level, there is no director of football, a new manager may be appointed, and multiple issues with the squad need addressing, too.

There are plenty of senior players in the Leeds squad that are not going to be playing Championship football in 2023/24, likely to be subject to strong interest, especially for those with pedigree at international level.

One is the future of Koch, who is a full German international with 82 Bundesliga and 73 Premier League games under his belt. He has appeared eight times for his country.

The 26-year-old is a versatile player, who has played in both the centre of defence and in central/defensive-midfield at times in his career as well.

Could Tottenham Hotspur sign Leeds' Robin Koch?

Football Insider are now reporting that Koch is subject to interest from Tottenham, with Spurs said to be keen to rebuild their defence next season.

He could be available for what they describe as a "cut-price" deal following relegation for the Whites.

Koch is in the final year of his four-year contract at Elland Road, which expires in June 2024. It is reported that he could be available for a fee of as low as £15million.

Goal claimed that Leeds beat Spurs to the signing of Koch in 2020, when they paid £13million to buy him from Freiburg.

The report also claims that Spurs have also shown interest in other Leeds players, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier and winger Jack Harrison also targets previously.

Would Koch be a good signing for Spurs from Leeds?

It feels as though Tottenham need to be looking higher up than a player like Koch, even if he is one of Leeds' better defenders.

If Koch does go there, he’ll need to improve in order to help Spurs get back into contention for Europe, but then again, their defence is very poor. It would be an alright signing if he is signed just as a squad player.

If Leeds were to make a profit on him, that would certainly be interesting, given that his form has been poor lately, Leeds have been relegated, and he is in the final year of his deal as well.

There is very little chance Leeds can retain him, with his reputation high enough and he will also have ambition to play for his country again, too.