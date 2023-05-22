Swansea City defender Ryan Manning is on the transfer radar of Leeds United this summer, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

It's been a difficult few weeks for Swansea, with Russell Martin set to be appointed as the new manager of Southampton after an agreement was reached.

That report comes from The Athletic, who believe he will be named as the new Saints boss next week.

Not only that, but the club confirmed their retained and released list recently, which included Ryan Manning, their statement said: "As it stands, Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere and Kyle Naughton are all set to leave the club when their contracts expire this summer."

After a strong end to the campaign, in which Swansea finished 10th, it appears as though there will be a lot of work needed this summer as they prepare for their sixth consecutive season at Championship level in 2023/24.

Manning was named recently as the club's Player of the Year and will be interesting a number of sides in England on a free transfer, given the standard of his performances under Martin for the Swans.

Are Leeds United interested in Ryan Manning?

One such club who are interested in Manning, is Leeds United.

Football League World sources have revealed to us that he is on the transfer radar of the Whites "regardless of which division they are in next season."

Leeds' current left-back is Junior Firpo, but he is the only senior specialist at the club, and Manning could help to add support and cover in that position, irrespective of whether the club are relegated to the second tier or remain in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old played 46 games in all competitions this season and collected five goals and 10 assists, playing predominantly as a left-back or left-wing-back in Martin's system.

The Irishman has showcased his versatility during his time at The Swansea.com Stadium, playing as a centre-back in a back three for some of the previous campaign.

Manning ended his Swansea career with seven goals and 19 assists from 109 games, after joining from QPR. He comes with good experience for his ages, having already played over 200 games at Championship level, too.

Would Ryan Manning be a good signing for Leeds?

It doesn't matter which league Leeds find themselves in, because this would be a great signing for them. The Irishman is probably ready to step up a division to the top flight at this stage.

Manning is a peak-age player who has just had the best season of his career, and would be a great addition at Elland Road. His versatility and experience are obvious plus points, but also the fact Firpo is extremely injury prone as well, which is something Manning is not.

Leeds are likely to be relegated at this stage, given they end the season with Tottenham Hotspur and need a win to give them a chance of survival, which may mean a fairly sizeable exodus of players this summer.

Someone of Manning's quality would be a great signing on a free transfer, and the ideal start to Leeds' summer, no matter which league they find themselves playing in.