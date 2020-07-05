Leeds United interested in summer move for 28-goal forward

Leeds United are interested in making a potential move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the summer transfer window if they make it to the Premier League, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Whites secured a 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday to keep themselves clear at the top of the table and on course to seal promotion, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be facing a crucial transfer window were they to be preparing for Premier League football.

One area where the Whites will need to strengthen is up front, with Patrick Bamford having been guilty of missing a number of presentable chances throughout the campaign, despite hitting 15 goals – and the arrival of Jean Kevin-Augustin in January has not really helped Bielsa’s side in the final third.

Edouard has enjoyed a very productive spell at Celtic since he arrived there from PSG in 2018, and the 22-year-old registered an impressive tally of 28 goals all competitions for the Scottish champions this term – and it is thought that Celtic would be reluctant to lose his services but that Leeds are preparing to test their resolve.

The verdict

This would be a very impressive signing for Leeds and a real sign of their intent upon a return to the Premier League, were they to make a successful move for Edouard – and the 22-year-old seems to be exactly the right type of striker that they should be targeting in the transfer window.

Edouard has shown he is a class above the Scottish Premier League and has shown the sort of mobility off the ball that Bielsa likes to see from his main striker, while he also possesses an excellent goal-scoring record which suggests he could be the missing link for them in the final third.

However, Celtic can still offer the forward regular Champions League football so Leeds would need to work hard to convince him to make the move to Elland Road, and the Scottish side will likely try to do all they can to keep him at the club.