Leeds United interested in move for 7-goal Championship ace with Marcelo Bielsa a long-term admirer

Leeds United are interested in making a potential move for Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton this summer amid his excellent international form, according to Chilean outlet RedGol.

Brereton is currently away on international duty with Chile at the Copa America and he has been one of the stories of the tournament so far, with the 22-year-old firing in one goal and providing one assist in his three games to date.

According to the latest report from RedGol, Brereton’s performances for Chile have been witnessed by scouts from Leeds United as they prepare to potentially make a move for the attacker this summer.

It is believed that Marcelo Bielsa has been keen on the 22-year-old for a while and now he could be set to make his move during the transfer window.

Brereton is heading into the final year of his current deal with Blackburn next season, but recent reports have confirmed that Rovers are keen for him to sign a new deal and commit his long-term future to Ewood Park.

That comes after the 22-year-old had enjoyed a promising season with Rovers last term scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 40 Championship appearances.

The verdict

Given Brereton’s form for Blackburn at times last season and in the Copa America for Chile, it should not come as a major surprise to see that he is attracting the interest of a Premier League side this summer. Bielsa’s links to the Chilean national team mean that it is again not a shock to see that side being named as Leeds in this latest report.

Bielsa managed Chile a few years ago and he will be aware of the qualities that are needed to become a successful part of their national setup like Brereton has managed to do so quickly this summer. He seems to be a player that is finally starting to live up to the potential that he showed when he first burst onto the scene at Nottingham Forest.

Keeping hold of the 22-year-old has to be a major priority for Blackburn this summer and it would be very difficult for them to replace someone with his talent. Leeds though might be the perfect sort of destination for him to end up at and you could Bielsa getting the best out of him for sure.