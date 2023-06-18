Leeds United are interested in signing West Brom midfielder and Republic of Ireland international Jayson Molumby, it has emerged.

Ever since the club's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last month, Leeds' name has constantly been linked with various transfer rumours.

Most of those have been outgoing, though, with top-flight clubs chasing their star players after their drop to the second tier.

Now, though, Leeds are seemingly making a move of their own.

Latest Leeds United transfer news

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Elland Road outfit are keen on the Baggies midfielder.

Molumby is said to be available at the right price, as per Nixon's report, with Leeds reportedly looking to toughen up their side.

It must also be considered that current Baggies boss Carlos Corberan, whom Molumby plays under at present, is said to be one of three candidates for the vacant Elland Road managerial vacancy, as per Sky Sports News (14/06, 17:16pm).

Who is Jayson Molumby?

Despite being just 23-years-old, Jayson Molumby has racked up a good amount of experience in the EFL.

Molumby in action for West Brom in 2022/23.

Having come through the youth ranks at Brighton, the Republic of Ireland international never really got his chance, making just five senior appearances for the AMEX Stadium outfit.

During his time at Brighton, Molumby had loan spells with Millwall, Preston and West Brom before making the latter switch permanent for a modest fee last summer.

Since his initial arrival at The Hawthorns, Molumby has racked up 78 appearances for the Baggies, and in total, has 125 appearances in the Championship under his belt.

Also an international, the 23-year-old has 20 caps for the Republic of Ireland, featuring in their recent UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying defeat to Greece.

How long does Jayson Molumby have left on his West Brom contract?

As mentioned above, Molumby only signed permanently for West Brom last summer, so you would assume they tied him down on a long-term contract.

Surprisingly, though, this is not the case.

Molumby has 20 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

In fact, Molumby only penned a three-year deal at the club, meaning that he has just two years remaining on his current deal.

Now, whilst that doesn't put the Baggies under any pressure to sell, were a decent offer to arrive, it would surely mean they have to at least consider the offer.

Perhaps this is why Nixon claims Molumby is 'available at the right price' in the initial report above.

With Leeds looking likely to lose a number of midfielders following their relegation, they are certainly going to need reinforcements in the area.