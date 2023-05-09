Manchester City starlet James McAtee is set to sign a new contract with the club, amid interest from the likes of Leeds United, Burnley, and Sheffield United.

That's according to the Daily Mail, who believe he is "keen to sign" fresh terms at the Etihad.

From 37 Championship games this season, the 20-year-old has collected 12 goal contributions from attacking-midfield; but the majority of those have come in the second half of the season, with 10 coming since gameweek 24.

He has been a key cog in Sheffield United's team this season. The Blades secured second place in the division, and he scored on his final appearance of his loan with the club, in the win over Birmingham City at St. Andrews on Championship final day.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are keen to retain him for their first season back in the Premier League, but there is expected to be strong competition for his signature.

What's the latest with Leeds United's interest in James McAtee? Could Sheffield United or Burnley make a move?

The Mail believe that Manchester City are ready to open talks over a new contract for "£25million-rated midfielder" James McAtee following his successful loan spell with Sheffield United.

Leeds United and Burnley's interest is cited, as well as that of the Blades. However, a number of clubs are said to be monitoring his situation. The likes of Leicester City, Aston Villa, Wolves, and Brighton are credited with keeping an eye on the 20-year-old's situation, too.

However, the Mail claim that "McAtee wants to try and cement his place in the Man City first-team set-up". The report details that "McAtee wants to stake a claim for a first team place at Manchester City and has been encouraged by Pep Guardiola's praise for his performances this season."

The report adds: "McAtee is determined to prove himself worthy of a place alongside Guardiola's array of stars - regardless of who they may bring in this summer."

Would Leeds be a good move for McAtee?

If Leeds stay up, then it would be a good move for McAtee, with the Whites lacking a creative attacking-midfielder in their side.

However, the familiarity of Sheffield United may make a move back to Bramall Lane the most appealing for McAtee, should he depart on loan from the Etihad again this summer.

Staying at Manchester City would probably be the worst thing for his development, as he would be unlikely to receive the minutes needed at first-team level in the Premier League.

McAtee should head out on loan again, be that to Leeds, Sheffield United, Burnley, or another side in the top flight. The next step for his career would be some top flight experience.