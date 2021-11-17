Leeds United interest in Cardiff City youngster revealed

Leeds United had an offer for 17-year-old Cardiff City playmaker Cian Ashford rejected in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Wales Online.

Ashford has come through the youth ranks at Cardiff, and although he has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Bluebirds, he has certainly impressed at youth level.

Have Cardiff ever won an away game at these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have Cardiff City ever won a game at Anfield - Yes or no? Yes No

Across the course of last season, the teenager scored 24 goals for Cardiff’s Under 16s and Under 18s teams, something that has seen him break into the club’s Under 23s side recently.

Now it seems as though that has started to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere in the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, Leeds had a formal six-figure offer for Ashford rejected during the summer transfer window.

It is also suggested that Leeds, or other clubs, could make fresh bids for the 17-year-old in the not too distant future.

Back in June, Ashford signed his first professional contract with Cardiff, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This is surely going to be something of a concern for those of a Cardiff City persuasion.

Given the progress and ability that Ashford has shown to be playing for Cardiff’s Under 23s at such an early age, it seems clear that he has the potential to be a huge asset in the future.

As a result, it is no surprise that clubs might be taking something of an interest in him now, when he is likely to be available for a cheaper price than we he is an established player.

There is therefore, likely to be pressure on Cardiff to keep hold of him, but the contract they have secured him to should help them do that, and it would be a real statement of intent from the club if they managed to do that.