Leeds United are showing strong interest in Olympiacos midfielder Pierre Kunde ahead of their return to the Championship.

The club are yet to appoint their new manager ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, but it appears they are active in the transfer market.

That is according to Greek outlet Nova Sports, who report that Kunde is set to leave Olmympiacos shortly to travel to England and join a side in the Championship.

Although their report does not explicitly state that the side Kunde is joining is Leeds, the Whites are the only club named in the report, and are said to be showing strong interest.

Who is Pierre Kunde?

Pierre Kunde is a 27-year-old midfielder currently on the books permanently at Olympiacos, where he signed in July 2021.

Since then, Kunde has gone on to make 39 appearances for the Greek club, including 11 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

Interestingly, for the second half of this past season, Kunde was loaned out to Bundesliga side VFL Bochum, appearing 12 times during his short loan spell.

Previously, having been a part of the Atletico Madrid youth system, Kunde featured for the Spanish giants' 'B' team, as well as for the likes of Granada and Mainz.

With 37 international caps to his name, as per Transfermarkt, the central midfielder is also a well-established international for Cameroon, with his first cap coming in 2018, and his most recent back in November.

When is Pierre Kunde out of contract at Olympiacos?

Potentially interestingly for Leeds United, Pierre Kunde does not have long left on his contract at Olympiacos.

Indeed, the 27-year-old sees his contract with the Greek giants expire in the summer of 2024, meaning that his current deal enters its final 12 months come the end of June.

This potentially means that Olympiacos could look to cash in on him in the coming months, rather than risk losing him for free next year.

The fact that Kunde's loan to Bochum included an option to buy for the German side as part of the agreement certainly suggests that the Greek side would be open to talks regarding Kunde's future this summer.

Clearly, though, it seems that Bochum are not taking up their option to make his switch to Germany permanent.

As the summer transfer window approaches, it is understandable that Leeds United are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer.

Adam Forshaw is set to be released. Meanwhile, speculation over the future of players such as Robin Koch and Tyler Adams.

