Leeds United insight underlines how Marcelo Bielsa’s mood impacts squad

Kalvin Phillips has shared an insight into the positive impact Marcelo Bielsa is having at Leeds United, insisting that when the head-coach is smiling, it makes everyone happy.

Leeds have been thriving under Bielsa since he arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2018, with the Argentine transforming a mid-table side into a significant force in the promotion race.

Bielsa’s meticulous style is a trademark and Phillips has been sharing an insight into life under the 64-year-old.

When quizzed on whether he found Bielsa scary by Football Focus, Phillips responded.

“I don’t find him scary – not anymore,” the midfielder revealed, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Last year I did, a little bit.”

Whilst Bielsa’s hard-faced stare is a trademark as he perches on his blue bucket outside the Leeds dugout on matchday, images of the head-coach out-and-about in Yorkshire has endeared him further to the club’s fanbase.

And, that side of Bielsa impacts the playing squad.

Phillips continued: “He’s kind of like, not like a Grandad – when he laughs and when he is smiling it makes everyone happy.”

Bielsa has Leeds sat top of the Championship table with nine games of the season to play, but the outbreak of coronavirus has put the campaign on halt.

Leeds’ squad are self-isolating at the moment, with the season not set to resume until April 30th at the earliest.

The Verdict

This is a great insight from Phillips and a show of the squads’ love for Marcelo Bielsa.

He might be a coach that distances himself from his squad, but when he does get close to them, it shows how he has an impact on them.

The task for Leeds now will be to keep Bielsa smiling by maintaining some electric form that’s got the club on the cusp of promotion.

