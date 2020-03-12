Leeds United insight offered from Bielsa mainstay

Stuart Dallas has been commenting on Leeds United’s upcoming clash with Cardiff City in South Wales, as the Whites look to put the catastrophic 3-3 draw behind them and get revenge with a vital win.

The Whites have managed to turn a corner since the start of February with a six-game unbeaten run that has seen five straight wins and as many clean sheets in a row that have put them seven points clear of third place with nine games left to play.

However, this upturn in form could only provide relief after a woeful run around the turn of the New Year which saw an 11-point gap cut down to goal difference at the start of February.

The start of the poor run can be pinpointed exactly to the 60th-minute on the 14th December at Elland Road when Lee Tomlin lobbed Kiko Casilla to restore faint hope for Cardiff City at 3-1.

A capitulation ensued from the home side as the Bluebirds miraculously snatched a point in the last minute with only 10 men and sparked a huge collapse in Leeds’ form.

They face Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday in a very similar vein of form and looking to further consolidate their place in the top two with nine to play.

Stuart Dallas spoke to Leeds Live about the prospect of these last nine games, hoping that they can build on their current run with another win and a clean sheet. He stated: “It’s a great run, I don’t think there was ever anything in question.

“We knew within the group how good we were, how good we are. There’s no team that can go the full season without having a dip in form.

“We had that dip in form and we lost the points that we were ahead and that was probably the kick up the backside we needed.

“After Forest, we went to Brentford then, a lot of things were said about us in the press, disrespectful towards us maybe. And as a group of players, we stuck together, we continued to believe in what we were doing and thankfully we’ve come out since Brentford and put a good run together.”

Speaking about the other teams around Leeds dropping points, Dallas continued: “I wasn’t aware of the results because the game was still going, the early kick-off when we were going out to warm up. You don’t look at that when you come in from the warm-up.

“Obviously you check results after the game, you see that teams around us have dropped points, but in this league, it means nothing really. We’ve nine massive games to go, we know what’s at stake. I’d be lying if I said we’re not in a great position but we’ve got to keep focused on what’s ahead of us.

“We could be in a better position, we could be further away, but we’re happy with where we are.”

The verdict

It’s been a great run so far from Leeds and strikes a lot of similarities to the last run they put together, which was ended by the same team.

Leeds should go to South Wales brimming with confidence and control the game in a similar manner to which they have all season.

The Bluebirds will be using their performance at Elland Road as motivation that they can get another good result to boost their play-off hopes.

It’s set up to be a cracking encounter once again between these two and the weekend, on the whole, could have a huge impact on the promotion picture.