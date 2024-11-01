Leeds United could consider a move to sign Ryan Kent if they suffer any more injury setbacks.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who have been providing an update on a potential move to Elland Road for the winger.

Kent is currently a free agent, after leaving Turkish giants Fenerbahce back in September, after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

As a result, the 27-year-old could potentially sign for a new club, despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed.

Ryan Kent senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 1 0 0 Coventry City 17 1 1 Barnsley 47 3 3 Freiburg 6 0 0 Bristol City 11 0 2 Rangers 218 33 56 Fenerbahce 19 1 2 As of 1st November 2024

Now it seems as though that situation is something Leeds could be keeping an eye on, as they look to maintain the depth of their own squad.

Ryan Kent move to Elland Road not ruled out

Daniel Farke's side have endured a tough time of things with injuries recently, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Largie Ramazani all ruled out for long periods.

The Yorkshire outfit have already shown they will dip into the free agent market to deal with those issues, signing Joshua Guilavogui on a deal until the end of the season.

Having made that move, the Frenchman will provide cover in midfield, in the absence of Ampadu and Gruev.

With Ramazani unavailable out wide, it seems Leeds could potentially move to strengthen that area as well, if they lose any more options.

This latest update has stated that if the Whites do suffer any more significant injuries, Kent is a player they could consider moving for, to maintain enough depth in Farke's squad.

Of course, Leeds do have a past interest in the winger, with it being reported back in 2020 that they had planned to make a £10million bid for him, while he was on the books of Rangers.

Having taken 23 points from their 12 league games so far this season, Farke's side currently sit third in the Championship table.

The Whites are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road.

Leeds are not the only club to have been linked with Kent recently, with League One strugglers Leyton Orient reported to have made an ambitious enquiry for the 27-year-old.

Ryan Kent to Leeds United could make sense

It does seem as though a move for the former Fenerbahce winger is one that could be worth considering for Farke's side, if they do pick up any more injuries.

The club are obviously going to be targeting promotion to the Premier League this season, and they cannot take any risks of being derailed in their bid for that by injuries.

As a result, if they do lose any more players out wide to injury, a move to bring Kent to Leeds could be the right sort of one to make.

They have already shown they can and will strengthen through the free agent market, so that should be no concern for them here.

Indeed, at this stage there may not be many more suitable options than Kent, given the high level he has played at, and the fact they should be familiar with him from their previous interest.

With that in mind, it does seem as though the 27-year-old's situation is one that Leeds ought to be keeping an eye on over the course of the coming weeks.