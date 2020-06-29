Leeds United individual on the end of scathing assessment in wake of Fulham win

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink has criticised Patrick Bamford for not producing his usual quality despite Leeds United running out 3-0 winners against Fulham at the weekend and Bamford scoring.

Leeds had Bamford’s goal on the 10th minute to thank for giving him them the lead, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side didn’t find their groove until the second-half, when the 26-year-old had been replaced by Pablo Hernandez and Tyler Roberts had moved into the No.9 role.

And, offering his expertise on Bamford’s outing, Hasselbaink was honest with his assessment.

“He didn’t play well, he didn’t play his normal self. It’s a great goal but normally he’s good holding the ball up and it doesn’t bounce off him,” he told Sky Sports’ live broadcast.

“After the goal, you’d think he would have grown into the game. He didn’t do the things well that he normally does and I think that’s why the manager has taken him off but still it’s a big decision.

“90% of the managers would give him the benefit of the doubt because he has scored, they would leave him for at least another 10 or 15 minutes on the pitch but not with this manager.”

Ezgjan Alioski doubled Leeds’ lead shortly after half-time, with Jack Harrison wrapping up the points on 71 minutes.

The win moved Leeds back to the top of the Championship table, with a three-point cushion over West Brom.

More importantly, an eight-point lead is held over Brentford in third, with seven games of the season remaining.

The Verdict

Hasselbaink is right with his assessment of Bamford’s performance.

The striker struggled to make the ball stick and despite his 14th goal of the season, it was a poor 45 minutes.

Roberts was far more effective in the second-half and Hernandez helped by offering a calm link between midfield and attack.

Another huge seven games await Leeds, though, with Bamford still having a huge role to play.

