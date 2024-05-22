Highlights West Ham set to make solid bid for elite Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley; Leeds and Atletico also keen on the talented player.

Celtic ready to sell O'Riley for a hefty fee; report mentions proposed fees similar to that of the Scottish record holder set by Kieran Tierney.

Potential Leeds lineup with O'Riley in the mix sparks excitement among fans, with a chance to compete at a high level in the Premiership.

West Ham are set to submit a sizeable opening bid for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, amid interest from Leeds United - per TEAMtalk.

The Danish international has been the subject of transfer interest from top clubs across Europe, one of those being Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Celtic's midfield maestro has been a key player for the Scottish champions, with the report from TEAMtalk also listing Premier League clubs such as Brighton and Everton as also being admirers of O'Riley.

But it now appears The Hammers are intending to get the jump on their fellow rivals, as they look to crank up their interest in the 23-year-old.

West Ham make opening O'Riley move

It also suggests that following their failed January attempt to bring him to Spain, Atletico are expected to return with greater intention to make the deal happen this summer.

They confirm that Leeds are likely to join the line of English clubs attempting to court the midfielder, but only if they can seal a return to the Premier League this weekend. If not, they will in all likelihood be priced out of a move for O'Riley.

It is TEAMtalk's understanding that Celtic are willing to cash in on their star player this summer if the price is right, and will be left relatively powerless to prevent a sale should a significant offer arrive on their desk.

The Glasgow giants will reportedly hold out for a similar fee to that of the Scottish record, which was set by Kieran Tierney when he moved from The Hoops to Arsenal for £25m back in 2019.

O'Riley would be an excellent addition for Leeds

In what would be a serious statement of intent from the Whites should they be victorious at Wembley this weekend, O'Riley would be the type of addition that would leave Leeds fans dreaming of not just surviving back in the top flight but thriving.

That is because there hasn't been many central midfield players in European football that have been making more of an impact in their respective side than Celtic's Dane.

Matt O'Riley Celtic league stats, per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 37 18 13 22/23 38 3 12 21/22 16 4 3

As an indication as to how impressive he was last season in Scotland, his combined goals and assist tally of 31 was the most of any player in the Scottish Premiership, whilst his 13 assists led the Scottish top-flight too.

If that wasn't enough, only Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and his 24 goals prevented O'Riley from taking home the golden boot award too, all as a central midfield player.

He could form a potent Leeds attack in the Premiership

Leeds will of course need multiple things to fall into the right place in the coming days and weeks, but if they should, a potential attack force of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe/Patrick Bamford and O'Riley is a highly attractive proposition to consider.

In the case of Championship Player of the Season Summerville, clubs such as Chelsea are reportedly interested in a big money move for the Dutchman this summer.

But, like in the case of needing Premier League promotion to hold any hope of a deal for O'Riley, the guarantee of game time in the Premiership with The Whites may well be enough to convince the likes of Summerville that the best place for them remains in West Yorkshire.

Therefore, if certain stars align and the aforementioned scenarios become reality at Elland Road this summer, Leeds fans will be understandably enthused at the prospect of their club competing with the best next season.