Leeds United have had a busy end to the transfer window, and this is set to continue into the final moments as the 11pm deadline edges ever closer.

Having confirmed the signings of midfield duo Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev on Thursday evening, Daniel Farke and the Whites' recruitment team are still assessing options as to how this squad can be improved to mount a promotion charge after an indifferent start on their return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds have already acquired the services of prolific Championship frontman Joel Piroe this window, and the latest player to be linked with a potential move to Elland Road would add significant squad depth to a frontline which could be one of the most formidable in the division, should the likes of Wilfred Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra stay put.

Who is the latest player linked with Leeds United?

It comes in the form of AZ Alkmaar forward Jens Odgaard. However, the Whites don't find themselves alone in their pursuit of the Dane, with Serie A outfit Bologna and the aforementioned Gruev's former side Werder Bremen also linked as potential suitors.

Danish news outlet BT state that Bologna are at the head of the queue, with the report stating "Serie A club Bologna are negotiating with his club AZ Alkmaar over a transfer.

"At the same time, Leeds and Werder Bremen are also lurking in the background."

Who is Jens Odgaard?

Odgaard began his career in the 2015/16 season for Danish Superliga outfit Lyngby, making his senior debut for the club at just 16 years of age in a 1-0 victory against Aalborg in the Danish cup.

When making his first professional start for the club, he would become their youngest ever player to start a Superliga fixture, at the age of 17 years and 115 days. He would feature 18 times for Lyngby, scoring three.

Odgaard would then begin a spell in Italy, moving to giants Inter Milan in July 2017, where he would score fifteen goals in all competitions for the club's various academy sides in his only season before moving to Sassuolo.

He would only feature once for Sassuolo, with a number of loan spells at SC Heerenveen, Lugano, Pescara and RKC Waalwijk.

The most prolific of these loan spells came at Heerenveen, where he scored 7 in 24, and 8 in 30 at Waalwijk.

He would join AZ last season, and score 12 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions, as the Dutch side made their way to the UEFA Conference League semi-finals.

Would this be a good signing for Leeds United?

Odgaard is clearly a player with a high amount of potential, having spent time at the likes of Inter as a youngster, as well as the added interest from top flight clubs across the continent.

He can operate as a right-winger as well as a centre forward, so the option of versatility would prove beneficial to Leeds, depending on outgoings. He also adds depth behind Piroe and Rutter, with Daniel Farke yet to utilise Patrick Bamford who remains sidelined.

However, Leeds would have to somehow negotiate their way around Bologna in the race for his services, with the Italian side leading the way, so there is still a long way to go if the Danish striker is to be playing his football at Elland Road.