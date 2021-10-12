Leeds United in the EFL: Remember Rodolph Austin? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Rodolph Austin was a tough-tackling, no nonsense player for Leeds United back when the Elland Road side seemed doomed to spend the rest of their days battling at the lower end of the Championship.

The player was a mainstay in the side as they finished in the middle of the pack in the second tier for three years between 2012 and 2015, way before Bielsa ball became a thing for the club.

He played in just over 100 games for the side and was a solid option for them at the back and in the centre, even chipping in with 13 goals along the way. He was one of their most relied upon options during that time and was involved in what was a turbulent period in Leeds history. After three years with the club though, he left and headed for Brondby in Denmark when a move to Sheffield Wednesday broke down. So how has his career gone since that deal?

Austin managed two years in Denmark with his new side, playing in 40 games for the club before deciding he had enough and leaving for pastures new. With his contract up, he found a new home with another Danish side in Esbjerg.

Despite entering his thirties, Austin continued to play frequently and remained dependable and tough, helping his side achieve a third place finish in the Superliga during his time there. However, heading into the 2021/22 campaign, the former Leeds man is without a club.

At 36-years-old, he may find It difficult to get back into the game but any side that does decide to take a gamble on the defender will get a player who remains reliable in the tackle and a hard worker in the centre of the field. He was an ever present for Leeds and has looked equally adept playing his football in Denmark. For now though, he remains on the search for a new side.