Leeds United in the EFL: Remember Rodolph Austin? A look at what he is up to these days

During Leeds United’s stint in the EFL there was a real mixed bag of players. For every Robert Snodgrass there was a Luke Varney. For every Patrick Kisnorbo there was a Giuseppe Bellusci.

Leeds fans had the lot and were, usually, a fairly good judge of character as they lost their patience over the course of 16 years.

One player that was hard to put your finger on, though, was Rodolph Austin. The Jamaican midfielder arrived with a serious highlight reel on YouTube, as you can see below, looking the perfect signing for Neil Warnock:

The clamour to see him in a Leeds shirt was huge but the 2012/13 season was really mediocre for the Whites, who finished 13th in the Championship table and under the management for Brian McDermott.

McDermott’s faith in Austin was underlined by him taking on the captain’s armband for a short time at the start of 2013/14.

However, as Leeds rattled through managers and struggled to threaten even the top-half of the Championship, Austin drifted through his eventual 112 appearances for the club.

He had his moments, including some wonderful long-range goals, yet failed to show much of what was on show in his earlier highlight reel, albeit in a couple of very limited Leeds teams.

Austin left the club in 2015 and headed for Brondby, who he played for until 2017. Leeds fans will remember that he almost joined Sheffield Wednesday at one point but that deal did not materialise.

Beyond Brondby there was a stint with Esbjerg and Austin’s most recent club was Portmore United FC back in Jamaica. He appear to have transitioned into a more defensive role for Jamaica’s most successful club side.

Last season, though, Portmore finished 10th in a 12-team division, some 29 points adrift of first-placed Waterhouse.

Austin discussed that disappointing season in an exclusive interview with YouTuber RyanLFC recently, as well as his plans for moving out of the playing side of the game given he’s now 37-year-old.

It’s a chunky listen at over two hours but worth it if you were one of those Leeds fans that had patience during those long EFL years.