Leeds United in the EFL: Remember Mirco Antenucci? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

It feels like a long time ago since Leeds United were struggling in the middle of the Championship table – and one face you can certainly associate with that period of time is Mirco Antenucci.

The Italian played for the club for just two seasons but during that time, he made over 70 appearances and banged in 19 goals.

He was certainly a memorable character and put in some good showings at Elland Road during his short stint there (with a few superb goals along the way to boot). In fact, during the 2015/16 campaign, he was even up for the side’s Player of the Year award.

However, at 30-years old, he decided to part ways with the English side and return to his native country. So what is he up to now?

Since leaving the Championship, he’s been a frequent starter for SPAL and now Bari. With the former of the two he was clinical and bagged 18 goals as the club stormed to the Serie B title.

Despite the step up in level to the top tier of Italian football, he was clinical again in Serie A. He bagged 11 goals in 28 starts as the club finished in 17th to stay up in their first season.

They improved a year later, finishing even higher up the table, although Antenucci scored a lot less frequently.

He was then allowed to join Bari, the side he currently plays for, as they continue to battle in the third tier of Italian football. At 37, he’s nearing the back end of his career but has still played in over 70 games for his new side since 2019 and has bagged regularly to boot.

It appears then that even though the striker is closing in on retirement, he is still capable of playing some good football and there are still flashes of that brilliance he produced at times for Leeds in the Championship. He’s played nearly the same amount of games for Bari as he did during his entire stint at Elland Road and has even bagged more. Nothing is slowing the player down yet it seems.