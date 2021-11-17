Leeds United in the EFL: Remember Laurens De Bock? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Laurens De Bock remarkably remains on the books at Leeds United.

Leeds swooped to sign the Belgian left-back in the winter of 2018, offering him a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, which still has half a season to run on it.

It was Thomas Christiansen who was in-charge at Leeds when De Bock arrived, with supporters enthused to see the club looking to solve a seemingly never-ending issue at left-back.

De Bock made seven appearances for Leeds, but was never on the winning side as Christiansen passed the baton to Paul Heckingbottom and a season that promised so much crumbled. After a 2-2 draw with Reading FC on March 10th, De Bock wasn’t seen again.

Marcelo Bielsa arrived in Leeds the following summer and promotion was eventually achieved in 2020. De Bock, though, wasn’t in the picture and was part of the squad that Bielsa deemed surplus to requirements.

Sourcing a permanent move for De Bock hasn’t been simple for Leeds.

Instead, he’s been out on loan to four different clubs, spending time with Oostende, Sunderland, Den Haag and Waregem.

That initial loan with Waregem during the 2020/21 season saw De Bock made 31 appearances in the Belgian First Division, including 30 starts, helping them to 10th in the top-tier.

Leeds confirmed back in the summer that De Bock had returned to Waregem on another loan.

In 2021/22, he’s made nine league appearances in the Belgian top-flight, cashing in on the game-time that cannot be offered at Elland Road.

By the time this loan deal comes to an end, De Bock’s contract at Elland Road will have expired. With no sense behind any extension in West Yorkshire, it will likely open up a number of opportunities for the 29-year-old.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Leeds United’s best players during their time in the EFL – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Which Spanish side did Pablo Hernandez play for at the start of his career? Real Madrid Barcelona Atletico Madrid Valencia