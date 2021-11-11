Leeds United in the EFL: Remember Jay-Roy Grot? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

During Leeds United’s 16 years in the EFL there were a host of players pass through the door at Elland Road.

Leeds tried just about everything to end their stay outside the Premier League: different owners, countless managers and hundreds of different playing combinations.

They would eventually strike gold appointing Marcelo Bielsa in 2018, with the Argentinian head coach leading them back to the Premier League in 2020.

Bielsa, though, inherited plenty of the mess left behind from other regimes when he rocked up at Elland Road.

12 months prior to Bielsa’s arrival, Victor Orta’s scattergun approach to recruitment (which with hindsight maybe wasn’t as bad as it seemed at the time) had brought Jay-Roy Grot to Elland Road from NEC Nijmegen.

The towering forward made just four starts for Leeds across all competitions, with 19 appearances from the bench. He scored one goal and was a massively underwhelming signing.

VVV Venlo and Vitesse took a punt on the Dutchman on loan, with Grot managing a combined total of eight top-flight goals back in Holland.

Injuries played their part over the course of those loans and robbed the former Dutch youth international some valuable time developing.

By the time February 2021 came, Leeds confirmed that Grot had left Elland Road permanently to join VfL Osnabruck in the German second-tier.

Grot made only four appearances there and struggled to make an impact before moving on again in the summer.

Denmark was his destination, as Viborg swooped to sign him and take him to the Danish Superliga.

So far this season, Grot, now 23, has managed 10 appearances, eight of which have been starts. However, he’s failed to score a goal for his latest employers, once again failing to deliver where it matters.

Too many of Leeds’ signings during their 16 years in the EFL fell into that category, with Grot certainly not alone.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Leeds United’s best players during their time in the EFL – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Which Spanish side did Pablo Hernandez play for at the start of his career? Real Madrid Barcelona Atletico Madrid Valencia