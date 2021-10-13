Leeds United in the EFL: Remember Dom Poleon? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Dom Poleon was once a bright young 19-year-old talent for Leeds United during their midtable Championship years.

With the Elland Road side eager to try and kick on and get back into the top tier, they turned to Poleon, who was viewed as a bright young talent at the time. Given the chance to shine with Leeds, he was no doubt determined to try and prove he had what it takes to cut it at that level.

However, during his stint with the side he only managed a total of three starts in three years. He appeared in 19 games back in 2013/14 but he had to make do with appearances from the bench the majority of the time. Loan moves to Bury and Sheffield United din’t help him to kick on any more either, so in search of more permanent first-team action, the player decided to seal a deal to Oldham.

Now, Poleon was able to see more gametime. He featured heavily as the club battled near the bottom of the third tier and was a mainstay in the team. Despite working so hard at a young age to help his new team compete in League One, he was then sold on to Wimbledon.

Still in the third tier, he proved his form was no flash in the pan. Getting 41 games in his first and only year there, he managed the most goals in his career to date with seven. However, his stay was short again and a year later he had his fourth permanent side of his career in Bradford City.

At this point – with the player still only young – he was already proving to be a solid player at League One level. Again, he put in a shift with Bradford, managing 32 games and helping them kick on towards the top half of the league.

Yet again though, it was only a short stay. Rather than settling in the town, he ended up in Crawley and in League Two for the very first time before joining their divisional rivals Newport County just a season later in 2019/20. Yet even though he managed 35 games in that league during those two seasons there, the player found himself falling out of the EFL and into the National League with Dover Athletic.

At 25-years-old and after such a promising start to his career, Poleon was now having to work his way back into the Football League. He tried to get going with Dover but they only gave him three starts and he ended up not being played too regularly by the club. Now, Poleon plays his football for Ebbsfleet United.

He is still working tirelessly and still battling hard to work his way back up the divisions – and he’s going the right way about it with Ebbsfleet. He’s still in the game then and is still the same player (and is still relatively young in his career yet to boot).

He’s also highly active on Twitter (@MrPoleon) and if you’re intrigued to see his exploits for his new side, then he could be worth a follow.

Poleon though is certainly still very much finding his way in the game, even at this stage in his career – and he’ll be hoping that this stay in non-league is just a temporary blip along the way before he returns to the Football League.