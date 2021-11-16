Leeds United in the EFL: Remember Davide Somma? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Davide Somma was one of Leeds United’s underrated forwards during their time in the EFL.

Leeds had the South African on their books as they embarked on life back in the Championship under Simon Grayson. However, injuries hampered Somma at Elland Road and he managed only 13 league starts for the Whites.

Over 25 other appearances came from the bench and in different competitions, with Somma’s performances in a Leeds shirt leaving you regretting that you hadn’t seen more.

Somma scored 12 goals for Leeds in the 2010/11 season, as Grayson led them to seventh in the Championship.

Disaster struck for the forward in the summer of 2011 as a cruciate ligament injury ruled him out for a number of months – additionally Grayson was forced to ban Leeds’ players from social media after Somma leaked details of his injury.

Somma would make a brief return for Leeds in 2012/13, scoring in a 4-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest. However, the Whites had seen the best of him by now and a handful of setbacks ended his time at Elland Road.

On the back of leaving Leeds, Somma hasn’t settled at another club, instead turning his hand to coaching.

Over on Instagram, Somma’s bio reads: ‘World Ambassador for EduKick’, an international soccer academy.

There, Somma shares a number of updates, detailing how he’s working with young, aspiring footballers and helping their development:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Somma (@davide.somma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Somma (@davide.somma)

Somma is only 36-years-old and will, no doubt, be disappointed with how injuries impacted his time at Leeds. However, he’s giving something back to football with his new ventures.

Alongside updates of what he’s currently doing, Somma isn’t shy of looking back at his time with Leeds, including his debut versus Millwall in 2010:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Somma (@davide.somma)

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Leeds United’s best players during their time in the EFL – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Which Spanish side did Pablo Hernandez play for at the start of his career? Real Madrid Barcelona Atletico Madrid Valencia