Leeds United in the EFL: Remember Aidy White? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Born in Otley, West Yorkshire, Aidy White came through the youth system at Leeds United, joined the club’s academy system in 2002.

Spending six years with the club’s academy, White made his first-team debut at Leeds aged just 16 during a League Cup game against Crystal Palace in 2008.

Playing just 15 league games in his first three years for the club, the left-sided player then became an integral part of Leeds’ squad during the 2011/12 campaign.

Proceeding to play the majority of the games the following season, his game time did slow down after January with The Whites signing Stephen Warnock.

White managed a further 10 appearances in the next two seasons for Leeds, ending his seven-year professional stay in 2015.

The left-sided player joined Rotherham United in 2015, playing 10 times in three months before being sent out on loan to Barnsley.

Following a successful loan stint with The Tykes, White then made Oakwell his permanent home ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

Spending a year with Barnsley, White then took two years out of football because of an injury, returning in 2019 north of the border.

White featured 34 times in two years with Hearts, before heading into League Two with Rochdale at the start of this season.

Starting the first game of the season with Rochdale, White has gone on to start just one start since, with four appearances from the bench also occurring.

Winning five, drawing five and losing another five, it has been a steady start from Rochdale, however, they find themselves just three points shy of the play-off positions.

He also has three EFL Trophy starts to his name, and has featured in a variety of positions already this campaign.

White never proceeded to play senior football at international level, but during his time with Leeds, he represented England U19s and Republic of Ireland U21s.