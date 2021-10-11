Leeds United in the EFL: Remember Adryan? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

A young 19-year old Adryan was once viewed as a player with big potential and he looked like he could play a big part in helping Leeds United claim a play-off or even promotion place in the Championship.

Even though the Brazilian was only on loan, he was viewed with high regard and his signing on a short-term basis was met with curiosity. After just 12 appearances (with only nine starts) in that 2014/15 campaign though, the Elland Road side opted not to try and sign him permanently and the two parties went their separate ways.

There were flashes of some good football from the then-19-year-old – he did manage two assists for the side – but ultimately it wasn’t to be for the forward in England. So what has he been up to since?

“24

1 of 24 What nationality was John Charles? England Irish Welsh Scottish

A year later he made the journey to France and Nantes, where he managed to make even more first-team appearances. In 26 games for the club, he managed to finally hit the back of the net and scored three across the season. It wasn’t enough to convince them to sign him either though, so he returned to his native country and parent club Flamengo. With only 40 minutes of football for them, he decided to seal a more permanent switch elsewhere in pursuit of regular action.

Adryan found Sion and the Swiss side decided to take the plunge and sign him up. 18 games from the player warranted eight goal contributions and it looked like the forward had finally found his feet and the right club. A year later, he featured another 20 times but only eight of those came as starts. Still, the player didn’t let that stop him from repeating similar feats in terms of his contributions, as he bagged another seven goals and two assists.

Sion though clearly didn’t see Adryan as part of their plans and let him leave on a short-term basis just a year later. It was Turkish side Kayserispor who chanced taking him on loan but the club didn’t really allow him the chance to thrive like he did in Switzerland. Instead, he was limited to just 93 minutes of football across the year and then returned back to his parent side.

Still, Sion didn’t see him in their plans and sent him out again to Avai, which is where he last played in competitive action. They too only started Adryan on one occassion before he returned back to Sion, having gained not much more experience there.

At 27-years-old now, the Brazilian should be entering potentially some of the prime years of his career. He’s shown he can contribute effectively enough in Switzerland for Sion but the club have yet to play him this campaign and he hasn’t been sent out on loan again either.

For Adryan then, it must feel like a long time ago since he was a teenager gracing the field in the Championship. He’s been around the world since then with mixed success and will still be desperate to prove he has what it takes to perform to a high standard.