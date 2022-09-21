Leeds United in the EFL: How is Souleymane Doukara getting on these days?

Souleymane Doukara spent three years at Leeds United between the summer of 2014 and 2017, producing some memorable moments for the Whites.

18 goals and nine assists from 93 appearances for the club probably saw the Mauritania international fall marginally below expectations at Elland Road, in a challenging era under a number of different managers.

Doukara did contribute in all three campaigns that he was at the club, arriving from Catania as a 23-year-old, but on the whole, he struggled to nail down a place in the side as the club’s first choice forward.

Since leaving in the summer of 2017, Doukara has played in Turkey and Saudi Arabia to varying degrees of success.

He played the first half of the 2017/18 season for Osmanlispor before moving to Antalyaspor in January 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

Doukara stayed at Antalyaspor for a season and a half, scoring 16 and assisting eight in 41 appearances before making the move to Saudi Arabia.

Doukara was picked up by Ettifaq FC in the summer of 2019, for £1.80 million according to Transfermarkt, where he remained for two seasons before returning to Turkey.

Seven goals and as many assists in 60 appearances for Ettifaq may have been a little underwhelming, but financially it is likely that the opportunity was a worthwhile excursion for Doukara.

After signing for Giresunspor on a free last summer, Doukara scored three goals in 19 Super Lig appearances before being released in March.

Out the other side of the summer transfer window, despite having been a free agent at the back end of last season, Doukara is still yet to find a club, which at 30 years old will be a concern for the future of his playing career.

Doukara produced some moments of brilliance in his time at Leeds United, but consistency and the physical demands of English football proving to be a bit too much over the three-year spell meant that not many Whites supporters would have been devastated to see him leave.

In terms of his goalscoring exploits there was promise in his time at Antalyaspor but otherwise they have not significantly improved since leaving the Whites and finding another Turkish club could be the most likely next move in his career, unless a return to Italian football is feasible.