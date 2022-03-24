Leeds United in the EFL: How is Mirco Antenucci getting on these days?

Mirco Antenucci made a big impact in a short amount of time during his stint with Leeds United.

The Italian forward scored 19 league goals across two campaigns with Leeds during a period of mid-table inconsistency.

A 15th and 13th place finish weren’t particularly spectacular seasons, but that hasn’t stopped Leeds fans from remembering Antenucci fondly.

His fiery personality and on-pitch performances made him a fan favourite despite only having a short spell with the club.

After leaving the club in 2016, Antenucci went on to play in his native Italy as he moved to Serie B.

The forward joined SPAL, where the club earned promotion in his first campaign with his new team.

Antenucci played an integral role in SPAL’s rise to Serie A, scoring 18 goals in 37 appearances in that league campaign.

Antenucci also earned seven assists, proving he had the all round game to help a team rise up a division.

The forward continued to shine in Serie A, where he scored 11 and assisted four more goals as SPAL avoided the drop to finish 17th in the table.

SPAL improved to 13th in their second season in the Italian top flight, where Antenucci contributed with five more league goals for the team.

However, at 33-years old, Antenucci moved on at the end of that season.

The forward now plys his trade in the third division of Italian football with Serie C side Bari.