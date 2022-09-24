Leeds United in the EFL: How is Giuseppe Bellusci getting on these days?

Giuseppe Bellusci spent an up and down three seasons on the books at Elland Road when Leeds United were in the Championship.

The four-time Italy U21 international would have divided the supporter base in terms of his credentials to be a dependable defender at the top end of the second tier and he has returned to Italy since his stint with the Whites.

Bellusci signed from Catania in the summer of 2014 for £2.7 million, as per Transfermarkt, and he was in and around the squad for the 2014/15 and 2015/16 campaigns.

In that time the 33-year-old managed 61 appearances for the club, scoring twice, before leaving for Empoli on a season-long loan in 2016/17.

His time was up at Elland Road after a full campaign of Serie A action and Palermo brought him in on a free.

After two seasons with Palermo, Bellusci moved onto then Serie C-A, now Serie A club, Monza, making 57 appearances in two and a half seasons before permanently moving on to Ascoli this summer, where he also spent a portion of last term on loan.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Huddersfield Town and Leeds United?

1 of 15 Lewis Baker has played for both clubs. True False

Ascoli are currently 11th in Serie B, picking up eight points from their opening six games and sitting three points above the relegation zone as a result.

Bellusci has started all six games in the league, being substituted once, as a key player at the heart of the backline.

The Woodpeckers have shown faith in the 33-year-old, handing him a contract until the summer of 2024, by which time Bellusci may enter a crossroads in his career with his best years behind him.

That said, centre back is one of the less physically demanding roles, in terms of distance covered, positions on the pitch that can typically see players carry on later in their careers, and at that point it will be interesting to track Bellusci’s next move.

Some of his defending for Leeds was erratic at times, but the centre back has been a reliable player back in his homeland since and continues to be in Serie B.