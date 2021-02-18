Leeds United in the EFL: Do you remember Mirco Antenucci? Here’s how he is getting on these days..

Mirco Antenucci will be a well-remembered player at Elland Road for his services to Leeds United in a two-year spell with the club.

The forward signed for the Yorkshire-based club in August 2014, and he went on to have a relatively strong first season in English football, having scored 19 goals in appearances for Leeds, as they finished 15th in the Championship table.

That season was followed up by a similar record in front of goal the following year, as Antenucci wasted no time in adjusting to his surroundings at Elland Road.

We take a look at a summary from Antenucci’s time with Leeds United, before he left the club in the summer of 2016.

Impressive debut season with Leeds

When clubs sign players that don’t have a considerable amount of experience in English football, there will always be that element of risk as to whether they’ll be able to adjust to the demands of football, with the Championship sometimes being known for it’s unforgiving nature to some players from outside of the country.

Antenucci finished his debut season in English football with ten goals to his name from his 38 appearances, which saw him finish as the club’s top goalscorer.

Stunning strike against Burnley

Antenucci started the 2015/16 season on the substitutes bench against Burnley, but certainly made a positive impact in the second-half when called upon my Leeds manager Uwe Rosler.

The Italian striker netted a stunning left-footed strike to put Leeds ahead on the day, although they were forced to settle for a point as Sam Vokes’ late goal for the visitors saw the points shared.

Leeds finished the campaign 13th in the Championship table that season, in what proved to be Antenucci’s last year with the club.

Antenucci’s departure

Antenucci announced that he was leaving Leeds United in a post on his Instagram account, which will surely have been frustrating to hear for the Elland Road faithful, after the forward finished as Leeds’ second top goalscorer behind Chris Wood.

He went on to sign for Serie B side SPAL over in Italy, where he went on to make 109 appearances, whilst chipping in with 36 goals in his time with the club.

Where is he now?

Antenucci is currently playing his football for Italian side Bari, who are playing in the third-tier at this moment in time.

The forward has scored 36 goals in 55 appearances for them in all competitions, and he’ll be hoping that he can play his part in their promotion bid this season, with Bari currently sat third in the Serie C table after 23 matches in this year’s campaign.

He’s been in good form this season as well, having scored 13 goals in 21 appearances for Bari, and he’s evidently showing that age isn’t an issue when it comes to scoring goals.