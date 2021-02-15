Leeds United in the EFL: Do you remember Luke Murphy? Here’s how he is getting on these days..

Luke Murphy is a player whose name will ring true with both Crewe Alexandra and Leeds United fans alike, with the popular midfielder having served both clubs well throughout his career.

Initially coming through as one of many graduates from the former’s academy, Murphy quickly established himself as a key cog in the cub’s side that won promotion from League Two and the EFL Trophy during his first stint at Gresty Road.

After being named as the club’s Player of the Season for the 2012/13 campaign, many were keen to find out where the then in-demand midfielder would end up next, with both the player and his then assistant manager, Neil Baker stating that the two parties were likely to part ways come the end of the season due to Murphy’s desire to play higher.

Around that time the 31-year-old had been strongly linked with a move to Aston Villa after his former Crewe teammate, Ashely Westwood, had completed a move of his own to Villa Park.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Murphy did nothing to dispel such talk of an exit from his boyhood club:

“I believe I’m ready to play at a higher level.

“I’d love that to be with Crewe. But, if it’s not at Crewe, that’s football.”

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Crewe Alexandra players ever score a goal at Gresty Road?

1 of 18 Paul Green Yes No

The then captain of the Railwaymen did indeed depart for pastures new that summer but instead of heading to the Midlands headed north to Yorkshire to sign for Leeds United in a move worth a reported £1 million, the first time the Whites had signed a player for over a million on a player since Richard Cresswell in 2005.

A tall midfield player, Murphy would go on to play under various managers during his time at Elland Road, with arguably his best spell for the club coming during the 2014/15 season as his all action performances saw him shortlisted for the Fans Player Of The Year Award as he slowly developed a knack for scoring key goals.

The summer of 2015 would however spell danger for the Macclesfield-born playmaker as a knee injury put paid to his progress and as a result saw him venture into what would be a downward spiral that would ultimately see his Leeds career end with a whimper.

That particular season brought 36 appearances his way before he was frozen out completely by then Leeds boss Garry Monk in the following campaign as he was thrown into the club’s under-23 side, with his name being removed from the matchday programme.

A successful loan spell with the then Championship side Burton Albion before he returned to Elland Road after a season away, with Marcelo Bielsa failing to even hand the player a squad number for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign, a sign that spelt the end of his time with the club.

After being released by the Whites, Murphy went on to play for Bolton Wanderers for two years before retuning to his beloved Crewe as he seeks to see out a career which promised so much but has sadly in some parts fallen short of expectations.