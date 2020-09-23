Leeds United in talks with EFL side over player’s move

Hull City are locked in talks with Leeds United over Robbie Gotts’ potential move into the EFL.

Leeds have won promotion to the Premier League, which has opened the door for the likes of Gotts to step out of Elland Road on loan.

Gotts, 20, has played three times for Leeds. Once in the FA Cup against Arsenal, as a sub against Cardiff City in the Championship and, most recently, as a second-half sub against Hull in the League Cup.

The Tigers knocked Leeds out of the League Cup just last week, which has opened the door for a loan move for Gotts.

As per Football Insider, the East Yorkshire club are now locked in talks with the Whites over a potential move to sign Gotts, who has also been attracting interest from Huddersfield Town.

The 20-year-old has been a huge hit in the club’s under-23s side under the guidance of now-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan.

He can play in midfield, but also at right-back.

It’s been suggested that Marcelo Bielsa has given the green-light for Gotts to go out on loan.

The Verdict

What a coup this would be for Hull City.

Gotts is really highly thought of at Leeds, so if he is signed on a season-long loan at Hull, they can feel like this is an excellent piece of business, particularly when you note Huddersfield’s interest.

Grant McCann has overseen a positive start to the new season and with Gotts potentially added to the heart of his side, the Tigers look well placed to challenge for an instant Championship return.

