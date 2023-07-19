Leeds United have now entered talks to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, according to the i.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a number of teams this summer and could potentially move on from St James' Park this summer, with Eddie Howe unlikely to use him a lot during the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

Nick Pope looks set to continue as the Magpies' first-choice option between the sticks, with the likes of Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius able to step up as backup options to the Englishman.

Mark Gillespie has remained at the club too and could be another option for Howe if he needs one, opening the door for Darlow to depart after failing to nail down a starting spot on Tyneside.

Which clubs have been linked with Karl Darlow?

AFC Bournemouth, who are still in the Premier League, have been linked with a switch for the 32-year-old and he could be a useful addition to have on the south coast if Mark Travers departures.

Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough have also been linked with a move for Darlow - but neither require his services at this point.

Boro have signed Seny Dieng and Jamie Jones recently, which means there are no spaces left for the Newcastle man in their goalkeeping department, even though Liam Roberts has sealed a loan switch to Barnsley.

Blackburn, meanwhile, still have Aynsley Pears and Thomas Kaminski at their disposal at this stage and unless the latter departs, Jon Dahl Tomasson won't need to make any drastic changes in his goalkeeping department.

Do Leeds United need to sign a goalkeeper?

Kristoffer Klaesson could be a sufficient backup option to Illan Meslier and with this in mind, the Whites probably don't need a goalkeeper at this stage.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Meslier leave before the end of the window and if he does, Leeds will need a new first-choice stopper.

If Darlow does come in, you feel the Frenchman will definitely be on his way out of the club because Darlow surely wouldn't come to Elland Road just to sit on the bench. If he isn't bothered about game time, he may as well just stay at St James' Park.

Would Karl Darlow be a good signing for Leeds United?

Considering the keeper isn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet under Howe, the Whites may be able to secure him for a reasonably small fee and that's one plus of making this signing.

Although the Whites have reduced pressure on their wage bill by offloading some players, some have only left temporarily and this has limited the revenue they have been able to generate.

With this, they need to make their budget stretch and this is why they can't afford to spend too much on the goalkeeping department, although Meslier's potential sale could help them to spend a decent amount in this area.

Darlow hasn't played too regularly in recent years - but did manage to get some games under his belt at Hull City and with the experience he has - he would be a good addition for the West Yorkshire side if he arrived at Elland Road.

Whether they can get this deal over the line remains to be seen though.