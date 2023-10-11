Highlights

  • Leeds United's recruitment team has been rewarded with recent victories after a busy transfer window and the integration of new signings.
  • Nick Hammond, the interim football advisor, and Gary Penrice, the former Celtic head of recruitment, are set to receive new contracts for their impressive work.
  • Leeds faced numerous departures in the summer, but strategically navigated the transfer market to find quality replacements and made effective signings, such as Ethan Ampadu and Joël Piroe.

Leeds United's recruitment team were kept busy up until the deadline with their new-look squad finding some consistency in the Championship.

After a three-year stint in the Premier League drew to a close, Leeds have quickly needed to adjust to life back in the Championship with an instant return a priority.

An inconsistent start to the campaign was certainly not desired with Daniel Farke's side battling for points and the chaos of the transfer window taking centre stage.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th)

Team

P

GD

Pts

1

Leicester City

11

17

30

2

Ipswich Town

11

12

28

3

Preston North End

11

-2

20

4

Sunderland

11

8

19

5

Leeds United

11

6

19

6

Birmingham City

11

4

18

7

Norwich City

11

2

17

8

Cardiff City

11

2

17

Recent victories against Watford, Queens Park Rangers, and Bristol City have put the Whites in good stead going into the most recent international break with the new recruits slotting into the fold to great effect.

A relatively successful summer in terms of incomings, the new-look recruitment team could be set for new contracts, according to reports, as Leeds look to build on this run of results with a long road still ahead.

What is the latest on Leeds United's recruitment?

While the rumour mill seems to have died down momentarily, back at Elland Road, the transfer recruitment team look to be rewarded for their efforts this summer.

Nick Hammond, who was brought in this summer as an interim football advisor, has been in discussions over renewing his contract to remain for at least the next two transfer windows, according to The Athletic.

The former Reading director of football and West Bromwich Albion technical director has enjoyed around two decades behind the scenes following his playing days, as well as more recent roles with Celtic and Newcastle United.

The former Swindon Town goalkeeper was followed to Elland Road by former Celtic head of recruitment, Gary Penrice, with both set for new contracts after impressive work throughout the summer.

What does Leeds United's summer business look like?

Joel Piroe

While no transfer window is straightforward, Leeds experienced more than their fair share of transfer conundrums and sagas in what seemed to be a never-ending summer.

The wealth of departures narrowly threw a curve ball at new boss Farke with many of the Whites' top talents leaving on a temporary basis to teams in Europe's top five leagues.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Tyler Adams

AFC Bournemouth

Permanent (fee involved)

Rodrigo Moreno

Al-Rayyan

Permanent (fee involved)

Robin Koch

E. Frankfurt

Loan

Max Wober

Borussia Monchengladbach

Loan

Tyler Roberts

Birmingham City

Permanent

Adam Forshaw

Norwich City

Permanent

Joel Robles

Al-Qadsiah

Permanent

Brendan Aaronson

Union Berlin

Loan

Jack Harrison

Everton

Loan

Diego Llorente

AS Roma

Loan

Luis Sinisterra

AFC Bournemouth

Loan (option-to-buy)

Rasmus Kristensen

AS Roma

Loan

Marc Roca

Real Betis

Loan

Sam Greenwood

Middlesbrough

Loan

Cody Drameh

Birmingham City

Loan (option-to-buy)

Sonny Perkins

Oxford United

Loan

Weston McKennie

Juventus

End of Loan

Naturally, replacements as well as improvements were needed to make Leeds' dreams of promotion a reality, particularly as Farke wanted at least two options in each position.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Joel Piroe

Swansea City

Permanent

Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea

Permanent

Ilia Gruev

Werder Bremen

Permanent

Glen Kamara

Rangers

Permanent

Djed Spence

Tottenham

Loan

Karl Darlow

Newcastle United

Permanent

Sam Byram

Norwich City

Permanent

Jaidon Anthony

AFC Bournemouth

Loan

Joe Rodon

Tottenham

Loan

With that said, Leeds took their time in the transfer market, strategically navigating both domestic and foreign markets to find quality options across the field, while not being afraid to spend money for top targets Ethan Ampadu and Joël Piroe.

The new star forward has certainly proved his worth so far with five league goals while the Yorkshire outfit will be hoping for more equally effective business in January.