Leeds United's recruitment team were kept busy up until the deadline with their new-look squad finding some consistency in the Championship.

After a three-year stint in the Premier League drew to a close, Leeds have quickly needed to adjust to life back in the Championship with an instant return a priority.

An inconsistent start to the campaign was certainly not desired with Daniel Farke's side battling for points and the chaos of the transfer window taking centre stage.

Recent victories against Watford, Queens Park Rangers, and Bristol City have put the Whites in good stead going into the most recent international break with the new recruits slotting into the fold to great effect.

A relatively successful summer in terms of incomings, the new-look recruitment team could be set for new contracts, according to reports, as Leeds look to build on this run of results with a long road still ahead.

What is the latest on Leeds United's recruitment?

While the rumour mill seems to have died down momentarily, back at Elland Road, the transfer recruitment team look to be rewarded for their efforts this summer.

Nick Hammond, who was brought in this summer as an interim football advisor, has been in discussions over renewing his contract to remain for at least the next two transfer windows, according to The Athletic.

The former Reading director of football and West Bromwich Albion technical director has enjoyed around two decades behind the scenes following his playing days, as well as more recent roles with Celtic and Newcastle United.

The former Swindon Town goalkeeper was followed to Elland Road by former Celtic head of recruitment, Gary Penrice, with both set for new contracts after impressive work throughout the summer.

What does Leeds United's summer business look like?

While no transfer window is straightforward, Leeds experienced more than their fair share of transfer conundrums and sagas in what seemed to be a never-ending summer.

The wealth of departures narrowly threw a curve ball at new boss Farke with many of the Whites' top talents leaving on a temporary basis to teams in Europe's top five leagues.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Diego Llorente AS Roma Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Naturally, replacements as well as improvements were needed to make Leeds' dreams of promotion a reality, particularly as Farke wanted at least two options in each position.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

With that said, Leeds took their time in the transfer market, strategically navigating both domestic and foreign markets to find quality options across the field, while not being afraid to spend money for top targets Ethan Ampadu and Joël Piroe.

The new star forward has certainly proved his worth so far with five league goals while the Yorkshire outfit will be hoping for more equally effective business in January.