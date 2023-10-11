Highlights
- Leeds United's recruitment team has been rewarded with recent victories after a busy transfer window and the integration of new signings.
- Nick Hammond, the interim football advisor, and Gary Penrice, the former Celtic head of recruitment, are set to receive new contracts for their impressive work.
- Leeds faced numerous departures in the summer, but strategically navigated the transfer market to find quality replacements and made effective signings, such as Ethan Ampadu and Joël Piroe.
Leeds United's recruitment team were kept busy up until the deadline with their new-look squad finding some consistency in the Championship.
After a three-year stint in the Premier League drew to a close, Leeds have quickly needed to adjust to life back in the Championship with an instant return a priority.
An inconsistent start to the campaign was certainly not desired with Daniel Farke's side battling for points and the chaos of the transfer window taking centre stage.
Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th)
Team
P
GD
Pts
1
11
17
30
2
11
12
28
3
11
-2
20
4
11
8
19
5
11
6
19
6
11
4
18
7
11
2
17
8
11
2
17
Recent victories against Watford, Queens Park Rangers, and Bristol City have put the Whites in good stead going into the most recent international break with the new recruits slotting into the fold to great effect.
A relatively successful summer in terms of incomings, the new-look recruitment team could be set for new contracts, according to reports, as Leeds look to build on this run of results with a long road still ahead.
What is the latest on Leeds United's recruitment?
While the rumour mill seems to have died down momentarily, back at Elland Road, the transfer recruitment team look to be rewarded for their efforts this summer.
Nick Hammond, who was brought in this summer as an interim football advisor, has been in discussions over renewing his contract to remain for at least the next two transfer windows, according to The Athletic.
The former Reading director of football and West Bromwich Albion technical director has enjoyed around two decades behind the scenes following his playing days, as well as more recent roles with Celtic and Newcastle United.
The former Swindon Town goalkeeper was followed to Elland Road by former Celtic head of recruitment, Gary Penrice, with both set for new contracts after impressive work throughout the summer.
What does Leeds United's summer business look like?
While no transfer window is straightforward, Leeds experienced more than their fair share of transfer conundrums and sagas in what seemed to be a never-ending summer.
The wealth of departures narrowly threw a curve ball at new boss Farke with many of the Whites' top talents leaving on a temporary basis to teams in Europe's top five leagues.
Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures
Player Name
Signed For
Loan/Permanent
Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
Permanent (fee involved)
Rodrigo Moreno
Al-Rayyan
Permanent (fee involved)
Robin Koch
E. Frankfurt
Loan
Max Wober
Borussia Monchengladbach
Loan
Tyler Roberts
Birmingham City
Permanent
Adam Forshaw
Norwich City
Permanent
Joel Robles
Al-Qadsiah
Permanent
Brendan Aaronson
Union Berlin
Loan
Jack Harrison
Everton
Loan
Diego Llorente
AS Roma
Loan
Luis Sinisterra
AFC Bournemouth
Loan (option-to-buy)
Rasmus Kristensen
AS Roma
Loan
Marc Roca
Real Betis
Loan
Sam Greenwood
Middlesbrough
Loan
Cody Drameh
Birmingham City
Loan (option-to-buy)
Sonny Perkins
Oxford United
Loan
Weston McKennie
Juventus
End of Loan
Naturally, replacements as well as improvements were needed to make Leeds' dreams of promotion a reality, particularly as Farke wanted at least two options in each position.
Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings
Player Name
Signed From
Loan/Permanent
Joel Piroe
Swansea City
Permanent
Ethan Ampadu
Chelsea
Permanent
Ilia Gruev
Werder Bremen
Permanent
Glen Kamara
Rangers
Permanent
Djed Spence
Tottenham
Loan
Karl Darlow
Newcastle United
Permanent
Sam Byram
Norwich City
Permanent
Jaidon Anthony
AFC Bournemouth
Loan
Joe Rodon
Tottenham
Loan
With that said, Leeds took their time in the transfer market, strategically navigating both domestic and foreign markets to find quality options across the field, while not being afraid to spend money for top targets Ethan Ampadu and Joël Piroe.
The new star forward has certainly proved his worth so far with five league goals while the Yorkshire outfit will be hoping for more equally effective business in January.