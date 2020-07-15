Leeds United in pole position to reach multi-million pound agreement to sign defender

Leeds United are believed to be leading the race to sign in-demand Argentinian international Lucas Martinez Quarta according to El Intransigente.

It is also claimed that AC Milan and Hertha Berlin are interested in striking a deal with River Plate to land his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

But El Intransigente have revealed that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in pole position to sign Quarta, as they look to plan for potential life back in the Premier League.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and could win promotion on Thursday evening against Barnsley, but only if other results are to go their way.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead at Elland Road, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side look to make the necessary additions to the squad ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Quarta has made 20 appearances for River Plate this season so far, and will be hoping that he can have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

The Verdict:

He could be an excellent addition to the Leeds team.

Marcelo Bielsa is going to need to replace Ben White next season if they’re in the Premier League, as I just can’t see Brighton and Hove Albion being willing to loan him out again.

Quarta could potentially be an upgrade on White though, and it would be interesting to see how he coped with the demands of English football.

Leeds will know that they face a real battle on their hands to land his signature with AC Milan also interested, but with Marcelo Bielsa in charge of the club, you would imagine that the Yorkshire-based side will be favourites to strike a deal with him this summer.