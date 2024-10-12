National League side York City have opened talks with Leeds United regarding a potential loan deal for Luca Thomas.

According to Football Insider, the two teams are currently in discussions that could result in Thomas making the temporary step down to the fifth tier of English football.

At this point, Thomas may find it difficult to break into the Whites' first team, considering some of the other options that they have at their disposal.

Patrick Bamford has struggled to remain fit at times in recent years, but there are others who can step up in his place.

Joel Piroe, who previously shone at Swansea City, has already proved his worth at this level and proved to be a fairly decent asset for the West Yorkshire side during his first season at Elland Road last term.

Joel Piroe's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 14 Assists 3

Mateo Joseph is also establishing himself as a very useful first-teamer and looks set to feature heavily this season if he can avoid injuries and suspensions.

Former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt is another potential option, even though he hasn't won much game time so far this season, and he could potentially remain at Elland Road for the remainder of the season.

It wouldn't be a major shock to see Gelhardt secure a permanent or loan move during the January window, but with the player potentially not having the opportunity to impress much between now and 2025, he may not have a real chance to put himself in the shop window.

Thomas, like Gelhardt, is a fairly young forward and has plenty of room for growth, scoring six goals in five Premier League 2 appearances.

Impressing against some of the country's most talented youngsters, he has caught the attention of a non-league side.

Leeds United in Luca Thomas loan talks

Thomas isn't able to be loaned to an EFL side because the next window doesn't open until January.

But even with this in mind, the Whites are seemingly open to loaning him out before then, with National League sides able to secure loan deals still.

York are reportedly keen on taking Leeds forward Thomas on loan, with this temporary deal likely to last until the end of December if it goes through.

The West Yorkshire side are keen for Thomas to gain some senior experience, so it would be difficult to see this deal not going through.

Luca Thomas deal could end up working out well for all parties

This potential deal could end up working out well for all parties involved.

The player is 20 years old now and needs senior game time if he's to give himself the best chance of making the transition from academy football.

He's unlikely to win much first-team game time at Elland Road in the coming months, so a loan exit would be a good outcome.

A loan would also be a good outcome for the Whites, who would have the chance to see whether Thomas can cut it at a senior level, having done well for the academy in recent weeks.

And York could benefit from having a very talented young goalscorer at their disposal.