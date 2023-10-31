Highlights Former Leeds striker Max Dean is attracting transfer interest after his impressive form for MK Dons, potentially leading to a financial windfall for his former club.

Dean has scored seven goals in 22 appearances for MK Dons and is catching the eye of scouts from across the British Isles.

Leeds inserted a sell-on clause in Dean's deal, so if he is sold by MK Dons, the Elland Road club could receive a further fee for the striker.

It seems as though Leeds United could be in line for a potential financial windfall in the not too distant future.

That's after a report from The Yorkshire Evening Post claimed that the club's former striker Max Dean is attracting transfer interest as a result of his form for MK Dons.

How has Dean's career gone so far?

Having come through the youth ranks with Leeds, Dean never made a senior first-team appearance for the Elland Road club.

He was then sold in this year's January transfer window, linking up with his former Leeds' Under 23s coach Mark Jackson at MK Dons.

While Jackson has since been sacked with Dons suffering relegation from League One to League Two last season, Dean remains at the club, where he is starting to catch the eye.

In total, the 19-year-old has scored seven goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the club, including four in his last four outings.

Max Dean League Record for MK Dons (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals 2023/24 League Two 12 6 2022/23 League One 10 1 As of 31st October 2023

As a result, it seems as though the teenager is now attracting attention from elsewhere in the football pyramid, in what could come as a future benefit to Leeds themselves.

What is the latest on Dean's future?

According to this update, the MK Dons striker is now attracting a fair amount of interest as the January transfer window approaches.

It is thought that scouts from across the British Isles have now been alerted to the form of Dean, thanks to his ability to press from the front and find the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Leeds are said to have inserted a sell-on clause in the deal that saw the striker leave Yorkshire to make the move to the Stadium:MK at the start of this year.

As a result, if Dean is to be sold by MK Dons anytime soon, that could see Leeds themselves receive a further fee for the striker.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Like MK Dons, Leeds were relegated at the end of last season, dropping out of the Premier League and into the Championship.

Under new boss Daniel Farke, the Elland Road club have made a bright start to life back in the second-tier of English football.

With 25 points from 14 games since the start of the campaign, Leeds currently sit third in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

They are next in action on Friday night, when they travel to The King Power Stadium to face league leaders Leicester City.

Could Dean be a good signing for another club?

It does seem as though the signing of Dean could potentially be a useful signing for a number of teams.

While he is still at the earlier stages of his career, the teenager is already making a positive impact at senior level with MK Dons.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

So with plenty of time to improve even further, you do get the feeling he could become a big asset in the years to come, which would make him a sensible target for a number of teams, given the constant demand for goalscorers these days.

Given the extra financial boost it would bring them, you do get the feeling that Leeds will be hopeful that some of those interested parties, could soon decide to act on that.